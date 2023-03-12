Home

LLC 2023: Harbhajan Singh CLEAN BOWLS Chris Gayle Round His Legs to Leave Everyone in Disbelief | WATCH VIDEO

LLC 2023: Harbhajan clean bowled Gayle round his legs and no one present could believe what had happened.

Harbhajan Singh Clean Bowls Chris Gayle

Doha: Not just Chris Gayle, Harbhajan Singh too was in disbelief after he clean bowled the former during a Legends League Cricket game on Saturday between the Indian Maharajas and World Giants. Harbhajan clean bowled Gayle round his legs and no one present could believe what had happened. The ball turned sharply after it pitched and Gayle was a little casual in judging the line of the ball. Gayle had looked to paddle the ball around but seemed to be rather late to it as it crashed onto the leg stump. After the dismissal, Robin Uthappa – who was keeping – could not control his laughter.

Here is the wicket:

Opting to bat first, the World Giants posted a decent 166 for eight in their stipulated 20 overs. Aaron Finch and Shane Watson hit fifties and were the stars for the Giants. Harbhajan was the pick of the Maharajas bowlers. He picked up four wickets conceding 13 runs in four overs.

