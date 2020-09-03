Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Leinster Lightning vs Northern Knights Dream11 Team Prediction Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 2020 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's LLG vs NK at Pembroke Cricket Club, Sandymount: Another exciting T20 battle awaits us from the ongoing Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 tournament as Leinster Lightning will be locking horns against on Northern Knights in the upcoming match on Thursday. The Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 LLG vs NK match will be played at the Pembroke Cricket Club, Sandymont. It will begin at 7.30 PM IST. Both sides have done well in the tournament so far. In the points table, Leinster Lightning occupy the top spot, while Northern Knights are just a spot below at second. The other major factor that ensures their dominance is the fact that both sides haven't lost a single game in the competition till now. With that being said, the neutral can expect one intriguing challenge and here is the Dream11 Prediction for Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 LLG vs NK fixture ahead.

TOSS: The Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 match toss between Leinster Lightning and North-West Warriors will take place at 7 PM (IST).

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Venue: Pembroke Cricket Club, Sandymount.

My Dream11 Team

Wicket-Keeper- G Wilson

Batsmen- P Stirling, J McCollum, K O’brien (C), A Balbirnie, R Anders

All-Rounders- M Adair, S Singh (VC)

Bowlers- G McCarter, G Dockrell, P Chase

LLG vs NK Probable Playing XIs

Leinster Lightning: Stephen Doheny, Lorcan Tucker, Kevin O’Brien, Simi Singh, Peter Chase, Tyrone Kane, Curtis Campher, Rory Anders, George Dockrell, Greg Ford, James Newland.

Northern Knights: Ross Adair, James McCollum, Harry Tector, Gary Wilson, Mark Adair, Shane Getkate, Graeme McCarter, Ruhan Pretorius, CJ van der Walt, Jacob Mulder, David Delany.

LLG vs NK Squads

Leinster Lightning: Stephen Doheny, Lorcan Tucker, Kevin O’Brien, Simi Singh, Peter Chase, Tyrone Kane, Curtis Campher, Rory Anders, George Dockrell, Greg Ford, James Newland, Fiachra Tucker, Gareth Delany, Andy Balbirnie, Joshua Little, Barry McCarthy.

Northern Knights: Ross Adair/Paul Stirling, James McCollum, Harry Tector, Gary Wilson, Mark Adair, Shane Getkate, Graeme McCarter, Ruhan Pretorius, CJ van der Walt, Jacob Mulder, David Delany, Marc Ellison, Josh Manley, Greg Thompson, James Cameron-Dow, Ross Adair/Paul Stirling.

