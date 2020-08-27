Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Leinster Lightning vs North-West Warriors Dream11 Team Prediction Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 2020 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's LLG vs NWW at Pembroke Cricket Club, Sandymount: Leinster Lightning will be taking on the North West Warriors in the upcoming fixture of the ongoing Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 tournament which is being played in Dublin. Leinster are currently at the top spot in the league standings with a comprehensive nine-wicket win under their belt over Munster Reds, which was followed up by a 'no result' in the next game. Meanwhile, the North-West Warriors are at third place as they started off their campaign with a narrow two-run defeat to the Northern Knights. The neutral can expect an open-ended game between the two sides and here is the Dream11 Prediction Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 LLG vs NWW for the T20 fixture ahead.

TOSS: The Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 match toss between Leinster Lightning and North-West Warriors will take place at 5.30 PM (IST).

Time: 6 PM IST

Venue: Pembroke Cricket Club, Sandymount.

My Dream11 Team

Kevin O’Brien (C), Gerath Delany (VC), William Porterfield, Stuart Thompson, Andrew Balbirne, W Smale, Graham Hume, Boyd Rankin, Peter Chase, Josh Little, A McBrine.

LLG vs NWW Probable Playing XIs

Leinster Lightning: Kevin O’Brien, Curtis Campher, Andrew Balbirnie, George Dockrell, Simi Singh, Tyrone Kane, Barry McCarthy, Josh Little, Peter Chase, Matt Ford, Gareth Delany.

North-West Warriors: William Porterfield, Ross Allen, Nathan McGuire, Stuart Thompson, Will Smale, Graham Kennedy, Boyd Rankin, David Rankin, Andy McBrine, Craig Young, Ryan Hunter.

LLG vs NWW Squads

Leinster Lightning: George Dockrell (C), Gareth Delany, Matt Ford, Andrew Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker, Kevin O’Brien, Curtis Campher, Simi Singh, Tyrone Kane, Barry McCarthy, Josh Little, Peter Chase, Rory Anders.

North-West Warriors: Andy McBrine (C), William Porterfield, Ross Allen, Nathan McGuire, Ryan Hunter, Stuart Thompson, Will Smale, Graham Kennedy, Graham Hume, Craig Young, Boyd Rankin, Conor Olphert, David Rankin.

