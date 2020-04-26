Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Dream11 Team Prediction Leones MGA vs Bonanza Nicaragua Basketball League 2020 – Basketball Tips For Today's Match LM vs BN at Alexis Arguello: In an exciting Nicaragua Basketball League 2020 match, Leones MGA will take on Bonanza at the Alexis Arguello on Sunday (April 26). The Nicaragua Basketball League match will start at 9.30 PM (IST). Leones MGA have won 10 out of their 13 matches so far in the competition are occupying the sixth spot on the points table. Meanwhile, Bonanza are placed at the ninth spot with only seven wins in 13 matches. Both the teams have some quality players in their side and it will be interesting to watch which team register victory in this exciting encounter. However, with the form on their side – Leones MGA will start as the favourites in this contest are expected to win easily against Bonanza.

My Dream11 Team

Point-guards: R Mairena, N Jimenez

Shooting-guards: E Rattrey, D Tenorio

Small-forwards: N Mairena, A Borge

Power-forwards: M Mackenzie

Centre: J Gonzalez (SP)

LM vs BN Starting 5s

Leones MGA: Marco Garica (PG), Daniel Tenorio (SG), Alfredo Borge (SF), Mauiel Mackenzie (PF), Danny Gomez (C).

Bonanza: Jose Macurbia Cristy (PG), Gianny Mejia Bustillo (SG), Norvin Mairena (SF), Aniel Hernandez (PF), Julio Gonzalez (C).

LM vs BN Likely Squads

Leones MGA Squad: Kevin Alvarado (PG), Mario Garcia (PG), Lester Zelaya (SG), R Bermudez Manzanarez (SG), Marvin Omier (SF), Jose Perez (SF), Billy Gallardo (PF), Flavio Obando (PF), Giovanny Umana (C), Jonathan Hodgson (C), Peter Martinez (PG), Daniel Tenorio (SG), Alfredo Borge (SF), Mauiel Mackenzie (PF), Danny Gomez (C).

Bonanza Squad: Jose Macurbia Cristy (PG), Gianny Mejia Bustillo (SG), Norvin Mairena (SF),Aniel Hernandez (PF), Julio Gonzalez (C), Richard Mairena (PG), Nelson Jimenez (PG), Eugenio Rattrey (SG), Gerson Vasquez Quijand (SF), Cristian Garzon Carcache (SF), Jairo Pineda (PF), Calixto Lopez Herrera (PF), William Talavera (C), Rene Toruno.

