Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Dream11 Team Prediction Leones MGA vs Costa Caribe Nicaragua Basketball League 2020 – Basketball Tips For Today's Match LM vs CC at Alexis Arguello: In an exciting Nicaragua Basketball League 2020 match, Leones MGA will take on Costa Caribe at the Alexis Arguello on Saturday night (Sunday early morning in India April 26). The Nicaragua Basketball League match will start at 6 AM (IST). Sitting comfortably at the second spot in the league standings, Costa Caribe are in great form in the competition as they have won 11 games and lost two only two out of the 13 matches they have played so far. They come into the game against Leones after winning their last match against the Real Esteli 74-72. Fritz Cox put in an impressive performance in that game for Caribe and Costa Caribe will look to Cox to deliver another win this weekend.

On the other hand, Leones MGA have won 10 games and lost two games in the 12 contests they have played so far in the league. They are placed fourth place on the points table. Leones won their last game against the Rivas 99-59. Danny Gomez, who is averaging more than 10 rebounds a game, provided the star turn for Leones in their previous matches.

My Dream11 Team

Point-guards: V Thomas

Shooting-guards: L. Zelaya, F. Cox (SP)

Small-forwards: K. Clair, D. Campbell

Power-forwards: M. Malone, M. Mackenzie

Centre: D. Gomez

LM vs CC Starting 5s

Leones MGA: Peter Martinez (PG), Daniel Tenorio (SG), Alfredo Borge (SF), Mauiel Mackenzie (PF), Danny Gomez (C).

Costa Caribe: Vansdell Thomas (PG), Fritz Cox (SG), Kerry Clair (SF), Luder Hernandez (PF), Sydney Castaneda Obando (C).

LM vs CC Likely Squads

Leones MGA Squad: Kevin Alvarado (PG), Mario Garcia (PG), Lester Zelaya (SG), R Bermudez Manzanarez (SG), Marvin Omier (SF), Jose Perez (SF), Billy Gallardo (PF), Flavio Obando (PF), Giovanny Umana (C), Jonathan Hodgson (C), Peter Martinez (PG), Daniel Tenorio (SG), Alfredo Borge (SF), Mauiel Mackenzie (PF), Danny Gomez (C).

Costa Caribe Squad: Denis Munguia Gonzalez (PG), Jack Hodgson Lezama (PG), Joshua Chrristopher (SG), Jason West (SG),Dirk Campbell (SF), Brandon Wilson (SF), Moses MaloneKevin Vivas (PF), Gutierrez (PF), Elkin Romero Moncada (C), Larel Pacheco (C), Vansdell Thomas (PG), Fritz Cox (SG), Kerry Clair (SF), Luder Hernandez (PF), Sydney Castaneda Obando (C).

