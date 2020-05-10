Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Dream11 Team Prediction Leones MGA vs San Isidro Nicaragua Basketball League 2020 – Basketball Tips For Today's Match LM vs SI at Alexis Arguello: In one of the most-awaited Nicaragua Basketball League 2020 match, Leones MGA will take on San Isidro at the Alexis Arguello on Sunday (May 10). The Nicaragua Basketball League match will start at 4.30 AM (IST). Leones MGA are in good form, and are only three games away from claiming the top spot, having played a game less than the leaders. The match against Isidro presents a solid opportunity to Leones to close the gap down to just two matches. Managua's last match was a 74-67 home win against Matagalpa Basketball Club. They have overall registered three consecutive wins against the Bonanza, Tipitapa and Masatepe by 100-73, 86-77 and 90-20 points respectively.

Meanwhile, San Isidro are leading the table with 16-1 return on the season and are the best team in the league. They are coming into this game on the back of a three-game winning run. Their form in the last 5 matches are W W W L W.

My Dream11 Team

PG: C Gonzalez, D Cardoza

SG: D Tenorio, R Bermudez Manzanarez

SF: A Borge (SP)

PF: N Davis, B Gallardo

C: R Munoz

LM vs SI Starting 5s

Leones MGA: Marco Garica (PG), Daniel Tenorio (SG), Alfredo Borge (SF), Mauiel Mackenzie (PF), Danny Gomez (C).

San Isidro: Carlos Gonzalez (PG), Romario Ponce (SG), Francisco Garth (SF), Ervin Morgan (PF), Roger Munoz (C).

LM vs SI Likely Squads

Leones de Managua: Peter Martinez, Kevin Alvarado, Mario Garcia, Daniel Tenorio, Lester Zelaya, Rogelio Bermudez Manzanarez, Alfredo Borge, Marvin Omier, Jose Perez, Manuel MacKenzie, Billy Gallardo, Flavio Obando, Danny Gomez, Giovanny Umana, Jonathan Hodgson.

San Isidro: Carlos Gonzalez, Daniel Cardoza, Arath Cruz, Romario Ponce, Derek Castillo Gallardo, Andres Ponce Navarrete, Edwin Picado, Francisco Garth, Pedro Laguna, Andy Laguna, Ervin Morgan, Nelson Davis, Felix Centeno Ramos, Roger Munoz, Isaac Vallejos Jimenez

