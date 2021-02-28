LMT vs MIN Dream11 Team Predictions Fancode Spanish Championship Day – T10

La Manga Torrevieja vs Minhaj CC Dream11 Team Prediction Fancode Spanish Championship Day – T10 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's LMT vs MIN at Montjuic Olympic Ground, Barcelona: In match no. 1 of Fancode Spanish Championship Day – T10 tournament, La Manga Torrevieja will take on Minhaj CC at the Montjuic Olympic Ground on Sunday. The Fancode Spanish Championship Day – T10 LMT vs MIN match will start at 1 PM IST – February 28. These two teams will lock horns in a best of three play-off for the right to represent Cricket Espana at ECL21 this May and June in Spain. Minhaj, a battle-hardened outfit, have enjoyed the benefit of playing on this same pitch under fierce T10 competition during the current ECS T10 Barcelona competition.

On the other hand, La Manga Torrevieja will have international players such as Adam Alger, Ravi Panchal, Paul Hennessy, Jack Perman, and Tom Vine in their ranks who will be providing plenty of experience. Here is the Fancode Spanish Championship Day – T10 Dream11 Team Prediction – T10 Dream11 Guru Tips and LMT vs MIN Dream11 Team Prediction, LMT vs MIN Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, LMT vs MIN Probable XIs Fancode Spanish Championship Day – T10, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – La Manga Torrevieja vs Minhaj CC, Fantasy Playing Tips – Fancode Spanish Championship Day – T10.

TOSS: The Fancode Spanish Championship Day – T10 toss between La Manga Torrevieja and Minhaj CC will take place at 12:30 PM IST – February 28.

Time: 1 PM IST.

Venue: Montjuic Olympic Ground.

LMT vs MIN My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Adam Alger, Alumder Hussain

Batters – Stuart Simkins, Javed Iqbal (C), Umar Mushtaq

All-Rounders – Jack Perman (VC), Muhammad Riaz, Charlie Rumistrzewicz

Bowlers – Amar Shahzad, Connor Wood, Yasir Javaid

LMT vs MIN Probable Playing XIs

La Manga Torrevieja: Akash Panchal, Joel Brook, Stuart Simkins, Tom Culshaw, Andy Mccullock, Connor Wood, Tom Vine, Jack Perman, Ravi Panchal, Adam Alger, and Charlie Hunt.

Minhaj CC: Faizan Ali, Jafar Iqbal, Mohammad Arslan, Usman Mushtaq, Waqas Basharat, Amar Shahzad, Yasin Javaid, Khalid Mehmood, Zaka Ullah, Alumdar Hussain, and Mubashar Ali.

LMT vs MIN Squads

La Manga Torrevieja: Akash Panchal, Joel Brook, Stuart Simkins, Tom Culshaw, Andy Mccullock, Connor Wood, Theo Rumistrzewicz, Tom Vine, Charlie Rumistrzewicz, Jack Perman, Paul Hennessy, Ravi Panchal, Adam Alger, and Charlie Hunt.

Minhaj CC: Faizan Ali, Jafar Iqbal, Mohammad Arslan, Usman Mushtaq, Waqas Basharat, Amar Shahzad, MD Uneeb Shah, Mohammad Nadeen, Yasin Javaid, Khalid Mehmood, Muhammad Riaz, Zaka Ullah, Alumdar Hussain, and Mubashar Ali.

