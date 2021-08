Dream11 Team Prediction

TOSS: The ECS T10 Malmo toss between Lund vs Landskrona will take place at 11:30 AM IST – August 12.

Time: 12 PM IST.

Venue: Landskrona Cricket Club, Stockholm.

LND vs LAN My Dream11 Team

Hardeep Virk, Nadeem Khan, Shashank Bhanuprakash, Sagar Hanif, Tuseef Walayat, Debarchan Dash (VC), Imran Kiyani (C), Rameez Dalvi, Wahab Ul Hassan, Amritanshu Singh, Sushant Devata

Probable Playing XIs

Lund

Hardeep Virk (c), Priyesh Ranjan, Ashfaq Ali, Wahab Hassan, Haroon Malik, Debarchan Dash, Oktai Gholami, Praveen Papareddy, Puneeth Shivarudrappa, Shashank Bhanuprakash, Chandan Reddy