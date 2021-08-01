LNS vs SOB Dream11 Tips And Prediction The Hundred Men

London Spirit vs Southern Brave Dream11 Team Prediction The Hundred Men – Fantasy Cricket Playing Tips, Drean11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's LNS vs SOB at Lord's, London: In match no.15 of The Hundred Men tournament, Southern Brave will take on London Spirit at the Lord's, London – August 1 on Sunday. The Hundred Men LNS vs SOB match will begin at 10:30 PM IST. London Spirit are currently placed at the seventh position on the points table of this season of The Hundred whereas Southern Brave is currently placed at the sixth points table. Spirit played three matches in this season of The Hundred Men where they were unable to win single match while Brave also played three matches in this season where they managed to win one game. Here is the The Hundred Men Dream11 Guru Tips and LNS vs SOB Dream11 Team Prediction The Hundred Men, LNS vs SOB Fantasy Cricket Prediction The Hundred Men, Probable XIs for LNS vs SOB The Hundred Men match.

TOSS: The The Hundred Men match toss between London Spirit vs Southern Brave will take place at 10 PM (IST) – August 1.

Time: 10:30 PM IST

Venue: Lord’s, London.

LNS vs SOB My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Quinton de Kock (C), Josh Inglis

Batsmen – James Vince, Devon Conway, Joe Denly

All-rounders – Roelof van der Merwe, Mohammad Nabi (VC), Chris Jordan

Bowlers – Mohammad Amir, Ben Cullen, Jacob Lintott

LNS vs SOB Probable Playing XIs

London Spirit: Adam Rossington, Josh Inglis, Mohammad Nabi, Joe Denly, Eoin Morgan, Ravi Bopara, Roelof van der Merwe, Chris Wood, Mohammad Amir, Blake Cullen, Mason Crane.

Southern Brave: Quinton De Kock, James Vince, Devon Conway, Alex Davies, Ross Whiteley, Colin de Grandhomme, Chris Jordan, Liam Dawson, George Garton, Tymal Mills, Jake Lintott.

LNS vs SOB SQUADS

London Spirit (LNS): Adam Rossington (wk), Josh Inglis, Mohammad Nabi, Joe Denly, Eoin Morgan (C), Ravi Bopara, Roelof van der Merwe, Chris Wood, Mohammad Amir, Blake Cullen, Mason Crane, Luis Reece, Jade Dernbach.

Southern Brave (SOB): Quinton de Kock (wk), James Vince (C), Devon Conway, Alex Davies, Ross Whiteley, Colin de Grandhomme, Chris Jordan, Liam Dawson, George Garton, Tymal Mills, Jake Lintott, Max Waller, Danny Briggs, Delray Rawlins.

