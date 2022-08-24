LNS vs WEF Dream11 Team Prediction, The Hundred Men 2022 Match Fantasy Hints

LNS vs WEF Dream11 Team Prediction, The Hundred Men 2022 Match Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – London Spirit vs Welsh Fire Playing 11s For Today’s Match Edgbaston, Birmingham, 11 PM IST August 24, WednesdayAlso Read - SIN vs KUW T20 Dream11 Team Prediction, Asia Cup T20 Qualifiers Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Singapore vs Kuwait, Playing 11s For Today’s Match at 5:30 PM IST August 24, Wednesday

Here is The Hundred Men 2022 Match Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and LNS vs WEF Dream11 Team Prediction, LNS vs WEF Fantasy Cricket Prediction, LNS vs WEF Playing 11s The Hundred Men 2022 Match, Fantasy Cricket Prediction London Spirit vs Welsh Fire, Fantasy Playing Tips –The Hundred Men 2022 Match. Also Read - DB vs VG Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode ECS T10 Krefeld 2022 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Dusseldorf Blackcaps vs VfB Gelsenkirchen, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Bayer Uerdingen Ground, Krefeld 4 PM & 6 PM IST August 24, Wed

TOSS – The The Hundred Men Match toss between London Spirit vs Welsh Fire will take place at 10:30 PM IST Also Read - Marcus Stoinis Not to be Formally Charged For Questioning Mohammad Hasnain's Bowling Action

Time – August 24, 11 PM IST



Venue: Lord’s, London.

LNS vs WEF Dream11 Team

Adam Rossington, Ben McDermott (c), Joe Clarke, Ben Duckett (vc), Leus du Plooy, Dwaine Pretorius, Joshua Cobb, Jordan Thompson, Jake Ball, Mason Crane, Nathan Ellis

LNS vs WEF Probable Playing XI

London Spirit: Adam Rossington (wk), Daniel Bell-Drummond, Ben McDermott, Daniel Lawrence, Eoin Morgan (c), Kieron Pollard/Josh Inglis, Jordan Thompson, Liam Dawson, Nathan Ellis, Chris Wood and Mason Crane.

Welsh Fire: Joe Clarke (wk), Jacob Bethell, Joshua Cobb (c), Ben Duckett, Leus du Plooy, David Miller, Matt Critchley, Dwaine Pretorius, Jake Ball, David Payne and George Scrimshaw/Ish Sodhi.