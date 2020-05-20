The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has issued strict guidelines once outdoor training resumes after the government allowed opening of sports complexes and stadiums during the fourth phase of coronavirus lockdown. Also Read - Domestic Flights: Operations Can Resume in Three Days But States Have to Agree, Says Hardeep Singh Puri

As per AFI's Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for training, athletes have been barred from shaking hands, hugging, spitting and visiting salons among other things.

"Do not shake hands or hug other athletes, coaching staff members, do not sneeze or cough without covering your mouth or nose. Do not spit," PTI quoted the official document as saying.

“Maintain social distance at all times. Visit to barber shops/saloons/beauty parlours/shopping malls is strictly prohibited. Do not eat outside or order food parcels,” it added.

Athletes who show flu-like symptoms or have been in contact with such person that includes sneezing, coughing, difficulty in breathing, fatigue will now be allowed to train.

“Make sure your belongings are not touched by others. Similarly, do not touch anything that does not belong to you. Take shower immediately after you reach your room. Do not wear same clothes after shower,” read an instruction.

Campers have been asked to not exercise/train/walk in groups and maintain a safe distance of at least two metres from others all the time. They will have to carry their own water bottles, energy drinks, sanitisers and towels.

“Sanitize all handled implements prior to use and after, for example shots, javelins and discus. Clean equipment with a disinfectant spray at the conclusion of training,” read another instruction dealing with safe usage of equipment.

“Use of disposable gloves by athletes is highly recommended. For relay athletes practising baton exchange, use of hand gloves is mandatory.”

The athletes have been asked to download government of India’s Aarogya Setu App to asses their own health and for tracking coronavirus infected people around them.

The athletes need to leave their rooms exactly five minutes before the training starts and rush back once it ends.

They won’t be allowed to leave camps unless allowed to do so by the AFI president and coaches have been made responsible that athletes strictly adhere to the SOPs.