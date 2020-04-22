Mixed Martial Artist fighter Ritu Phogat has been locked down in Singapore, far away from her family in India and is using the time to training and self-development. Also Read - After Tiff With Centre Over COVID-19 Teams, Bengal Gives 'Highest Assurances' to Abide by All Union Govt Orders

Sportspersons are anyway mentally prepared for life on the road but the unusual circumstances when the world has been tipped over by the coronavirus can test anyone's resolve.

For 25-year-old Phogat, the solution has been to keep herself busy. She has been training everyday for at least three and a half hours and then spends time scouring intently through the pages of books and watching movies.

“With the lockdown in progress, going out of my home is not an option,” the wrestler-turned MMA fighter said. “Which is why I’ve created a schedule and I stick to it along with a workout regime at home right from the basic exercises like running on the treadmill, lifting weights to utilising the ropes and punching bags to get better strength and stamina.”

To improve her mental health, the 2016 CWG wrestling gold medallist has been doing Yoga as well.

“Whatever time I have after training, I spend it reading and watching movies. Currently, I’m hooked to ‘The Secret.’ Normally I don’t get much time for myself but this lockdown has given me ample amounts of that. Apart from reading, I’ve also been watching a lot of movies, and sports documentaries like ‘The Champions.’ This is probably the first time in my life that I am watching so many movies,” Ritu said.

Ritu, daughter of legendary wrestling coach Mahavir Singh Phogat, made her MMA debut last November and has won two straight bouts beating Naa Kee Him on debut before outclassing the experienced Chiao Chen in February this year.

Her dream is to become India’s first ever MMA world champion.

Ritu is though missing food cooked by her mother which she admits is a bit of a challenge. “I’m missing the food cooked by my mother. Cooking food on my own is challenging but I am managing it somehow. cook roti (chapati) and sabjee (vegetable) at least once a day and I also play online ludo with my sisters a lot,” she said.