The initial few days of the coronavirus imposed lockdown came as a shock to India's top squash player Saurav Ghoshal but the mental strength he has developed as a professional athlete has helped him look for the positives instead.

Had the situation not become grim due to the ongoing pandemic, Ghosal would been busy taking part in international events to put himself in a position to qualify for the World Series finals in June. But the coronavirus has changed everything, upending the world.

"In the beginning it was a bit of a shock. I don't know the last time when I did not play squash for a month unless like when I am really injured," Ghosal told IANS. "And when you are injured, you do know when you can get back. Right now we don't even know that. So initially it was a shock to the system. But one of the reasons why we are top athletes is because we are mentally strong,."

“That kind facet in your personality needs to come to the fore. To recognise the situation and find perspective which gives you a positive outlook of it and see what best you can make out of it,” he added.

With the country under lockdown, there’s little to no scope of training for sportspersons.

Ghosal is doing his bit to stay fit and additionally, he has taken up an online nutrition certificate course.

“I do one physical session on the lawn in my building. That takes me upto lunch. Then I eat lunch, sleep and then I wake up and do the nutrition course which takes me an hour and 15 a day. So it’s basically divided into 11 lectures, I have done eight lectures till now. I have three more lectures to get the certificate that comes out of it,” he explained.

He continued, “I am not doing that to become a nutritionist but for my personal knowledge and how it can help me. If I can add anything to what I do as an athlete. I am not going to be a certified nutritionist but it’s like part of a credit of the entire course. If I end up doing a nutrition course, which I doubt I will, then this certificate basically goes towards credit for that course.”

While this is an uncharted territory for many processional athletes, Ghosal feels it will have some effect on their match sharpness. “I don’t know how anyone is going to be come out of this. Match sharpness will be an issue. Physical fitness won’t be an issue as we are all working on it right now. I have to prepare the best way I can and hope for the best,” the 33-year-old said.

Ghosal feels that this is the perfect time for reflection and people should use it to become better humans.

“I don’t remember the last time when I was in Kolkata for one month at a stretch since I was in school, or any city for that matter. You can get better as a human being and that helps in your sport. This situation is in no one’s control,” he said.

“The positive out of it (lockdown) is it gives you time to stop, pause and think. We had not had time to ourselves for the last 15-20 years of my life. We keep complaining a lot of the times that we are living out of a suitcase. Now we are living out of our wardrobe,” he added.