From making hilarious TikTok videos with his family to chatting up with fellow cricketers, India cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal has been making the most of his time staying indoors during the coronavirus pandemic. A couple of days back, Chahal posted a picture with a close friend and captioned the picture as, "There are friends, there is family and then there are FRIENDS THAT BECOME FAMILY".

India opener Rohit Sharma, who is a close friend of Chahal could not resist the opportunity to subtly roast the leggie. Rohit commented on his post. His post read, “Kapde ke andar tu hai ya kapda tere andar hai.”

Chahal too was quick to respond to Rohit. He pointed out Rohit’s cheeks, that he felt had become fluffy during the lockdown.

Rohit, who has also been a part of a number of Live sessions during the lockdown, on Friday, had a session with Mayank Agarwal, where he narrated a hilarious incident featuring Shikhar Dhawan.

Rohit narrated how Dhawan started singing loudly during India’s tour of Bangladesh in 2015, while standing at third slip and that took Bangladesh cricketer Tamim Iqbal by surprise and it forced him to stop the bowler midway in his runup.