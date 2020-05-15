LOG vs HAE Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Dream11 Team Prediction LOG vs HAE Korean Baseball League 2020 – Fantasy Tips For Today's Match SK Wyverns vs LG Twins: The Korean Baseball League 2020 was originally scheduled to get underway from April. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, it was postponed and all 10 of their exhibition games were cancelled. The season finally got underway from May 5. 10 teams are part of this season including NC Dinos, Lotte Giants, Kiwoom Heroes, LG Twins, SK Wyverns, Doosan Bears, Hanwha Eagles, KIA Tigers, KT Wiz and Samsung Lions

LOG vs HAE My Dream11 Team

Son Ah-seop, Min Byung-hun, Jung Jin-ho, Lee Dae-ho (captain), An Chi-hong, Lee Sung-yeol, Ha Ju-suk (vice=captain), Park Jin-Hyung, Lee Hae-chang

LOG vs HAE Squads

Lotte Giants: Son Ah-seop, Min Byung-hun, Jung Hoon, Kang Lo-han, Heo Il, Choo Jae-Hyun, Jeon Jun-woo, Lee Dae-ho, Dixon Machado, An Chi-hong, Shin Bon-gi, Han Dong-hee, Kim Dong-han, Kim Min-soo Jr, Shin Yong-su, Dan Straily, Seo Jun-won, Kim Geon-guk, Choi Young-hwan, Oh Hyun-taek, Song Seung-jun, Jin Myung-ho, Park Jin-Hyung, Jung Tae-Seung, Noh Kyung-eun, Park Se-woong, Kim Dae-woo Sr, Kim Won-Joong, Ko Hyo-jun, Park Shi-young, Koo Seung-min, Kim Yoo-young, Lee In-bok, Kim Joon-tae, Jung Bo-Geun, Ji Sung-Joon, Na Jong-deok

Hanwha Eagles: Jung Jin-ho, Choi Jin-haeng, Jang Jin-hyuk, Jang Woon-ho, Jared Hoying, Yoo Jang-hyeok, Lee Dong-hoon, Lee Yong-kyu, Kim Min-ha, Kim Moon-ho, Song Kwang-min, Oh Sun-jin, Lee Sung-yeol, Noh Si-hwan, Kim Hoe-sung, Kim Tae-kyun, Jung Eun-won, Ha Ju-suk, Jang Min-Jae, Jang Shi-hwan, Im Joon-seop, Chad Bell, Ahn Young-Myung, Yoon Ho-sol, Shin Jung-rak, Warwick Saupold, Park Yoon-Chul, Park Sang-won, Park Joo-hong, Lee Hyun-ho, Lee Tae-yang, Kim Ee-whan, Kim Jin-young, Kim Bum-soo, Kim Min-woo, Jung Woo-ram, Kim Kyung-Tae, Park Sang-eon, Lee Hae-chang, Choi Jae-hoon

