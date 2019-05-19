Lok Sabha Phase 7 Polling: Not just the Indian captain Virat Kohli took some responsibility earlier this month, but former cricketer Harbhajan Singh too stood in the queue to cast his vote during the 7th phase of the Lok Sabha Polls. Harbhajan was one of the earliest to reach the polling booth in Jalandhar’s Garhi district. The veteran spinner also made an appeal to the voters, he urged voters not to miss “an opportunity” to exercise their franchise. Harbhajan was wearing a white sweatshirt teamed with a black track pant. “There are too many seasoned people in the politics. So I have no plan,” he said.

#Punjab: Cricketer Harbhajan Singh waits in queue to cast his vote at a polling booth in Jalandhar’s Garhi village. pic.twitter.com/Fo2triU623 — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019

Earlier, there was talk that the Bharatiya Janata Party contacted the 38-year-old cricketer to field him from the Amritsar Lok Sabha constituency.

Punjab’s 13 Lok Sabha seats and the lone seat of its capital Chandigarh went to the polls amid tight security in the seventh and final phase of general elections.