Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Lokomotiv Moscow vs Akhmat Grozny Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Russian Premier League 2020 – Online Football Tips For Today’s Match LOK vs AKM at Lokomotiv Stadium: In the upcoming Russian Premier League fixture on super Wednesday, Lokomotiv Moscow will take on Akhmat Grozny at the Lokomotiv Stadium – August 26 in India. The Russian Premier League LOK vs AKM match will kick-off at 9 PM IST. This is a home game for the Lokomotiv Moscow and the pressure will be immense to snap the current two-game skid when they play Akhmat Grozny at Lokomotiv Stadium. Here is the Dream11 Prediction for the Russian Premier League LOK vs AKM contest ahead. Despite taking a 10-minute lead in the last game, Lokomotiv Moscow same out emptyhanded from their game at Spartak Moscow as they lost 2-1. It was the second consecutive game where they dropped the points. Akhmat Grozny, on the other hand, are in the ascendency as they clocked two straight wins, last winning 1-2 on the road at Khimki. The stakes in this game are even higher considering the fact that both teams are on seven points. The online live streaming and TV broadcast of Russian Premier League is also not available for the Indian audience. Also Read - CEC vs NCT Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 - Cyprus 2020: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Probable XIs For Cyprus Eagles vs Nicosia TigersT10 Match at Ypsonas Cricket Ground 12.30 PM IST August 26

Kick-Off Time: The Russian Premier League match between Lokomotiv Moscow and Akhmat Grozny will start at 9 PM IST – August 26 in India. Also Read - LAC vs DAL Dream11 Team Prediction Basketball NBA 2019-20 – Fantasy Tips, Starting 5s For Today’s Los Angeles Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks Basketball Match at Advent Health Arena, Orlando 6.30 AM IST August 26

Venue: Lokomotiv Stadium. Also Read - SPKC vs HD Dream11 Team Prediction Major League Soccer 2020: Captain, Fantasy Tips, Predicted XIs For Today's Sporting Kansas City vs Houston Dynamo Football Match at Children's Mercy Park 6 AM IST August 26

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – Giorgi Shelia

Defenders – Cerqueira, Maciej Rybus, Vedran Corluka

Midfielders – Dmitry Rybchinsky (C), Anton Miranchuk (VC), Krychowiak, Oleg Ivanov, Odise Roshi

Forwards – Eder-Lopes, Vladimir Iljin

LOK vs AKM Predicted Playing XIs

Lokomotiv Moscow: Vedran Corluka, Saba Kvirkvelia, Maciej Rybus, Vladislav Ignatyev, Murilo, João Mário, Aleksei Miranchuk, Dmitri Rybchinsky, Anton Miranchuk, Éder, Timur Suleymanov.

Akhmat Grozny: Giorgi Shelia, Andrey Semenov, Zoran Nizic, Miroslav Bogosavac, Maksim Nenakhov, Oleg Ivanov, Anton Shvets, Bernard Berisha, Ismael Silva Lime, Evgeny Kharin, Vladimir Iljin.

LOK vs AKM SQUADS

Lokomotiv Moscow (LOK): Anton Kochenkov, Nikita Medvedev, Guilherme Marinato, Vladislav Ignatiev, Murilo Cerqueira, Boris Rotenberg, Dmitri Zhivoglyadov, Stanislav Magkeev, Mikhail Lysov, Solomon Kvirkvelia, Brian Idowu, Maciej Rybus, Vedran Corluka, Rifat Zhemaletdinov, Dmitry Rybchinsky, Aleksandr Kolomeytsev, Daniil Kulikov, Nikita Dorofeyev, Dmitry Barinov, Anton-Miranchuk, Aleksei-Miranchuk, Grzegorz Krychowiak, Joao Mario, Maksim Mukhin, Roman Tugarev, Eder-Lopes, Jefferson Farfan, Luka Djordjevic, Timur Suleymanov.

Akhmat Grozny (AKM): Aleksandr Melikhov, Giorgi Shelia, Vitaly Gudiev, Nikita Karmaev, Arsen Adamov, Maksim Nenakhov, Pavel Kaloshin, Rizvan Utsiev, Aleksandr Putsko, Miroslav Bogosavac, Zoran Nizic, Wilker Angel, Andrey Semenov, Evgeny Kharin, Khalid Kadyrov, Bernard Berisha, Lechii Sadulaev, Ismael Silva Lime, Konrad Michalak, Artiom Timofeev, Anton Shvets, Oleg Ivanov, Odise Roshi, Idris Umaev, Zaur Sadayev, Abubakar Kadyrov, Ablae Mbengue, Vladimir Iljin, Felipe Vizeu, Andres Ponce.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ LOK Dream11 Team/ AKM Dream11 Team/ Lokomotiv Moscow Dream11 Team/ Akhmat Grozny Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction/ Online Football Tips and more.