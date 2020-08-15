Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Lokomotiv Moscow vs Krasnodar Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Russian Premier League 2020 – Online Football Tips For Today’s Match LOK vs KRS at RZD Arena: In the upcoming Russian Premier League fixture on super Saturday, Lokomotiv Moscow will take on Krasnodar at the RZD Arena – August 15 in India. The Russian Premier League LOK vs KRS match will kick-off at 9.30 PM IST. Following a magnificent start to the season, Lokomotiv Moscow will be looking to clock back-to-back wins in the 2020-21 Russian Premier League season. Krasnodar hold the main situation in the league standings with three points under their belt. They played all out of one match, in which they have dominated the game. The complete objectives for the group are three and against the group is zero. The online live streaming and TV broadcast of Russian Premier League is also not available for Indian audience. Also Read - MECC vs BCC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Belgium 2020: Captain And Vice-captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips For Mechelen Eagles CC vs Beveren CC T10 Match, Probable XIs at The Belgian Oval, Gent 8.30 PM IST August 15

Kick-Off Time: The Russian Premier League match between Lokomotiv Moscow and Krasnodar will start at 9.30 PM IST – August 15 in India. Also Read - RCNT vs DUN Dream11 Team Prediction Scottish League 2020: Captain, Vice-captain And Fantasy Tips For Today's Ross County vs Dundee United Football Match, Predicted XIs at Global Energy Stadium 12.30 PM IST August 15

Venue: RZD Arena. Also Read - HCC vs MECC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Belgium 2020: Captain And Vice-captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips For Hasselt CC vs Mechelen Eagles CC T10 Match, Probable XIs at The Belgian Oval, Gent 6.30 PM IST August 15

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – Vedran Corluka

Defenders – Saba Kvirkvelia, Ignatyev Murilo, Sergei Petrov, Manuel Fernandes

Midfielders – Joao Mario, Aleksei Miranchuk, Kristoffer Olsson

Forwards – Remy Cabella, Timur Suleymanov (VC), Marcus Berg (C)

LOK vs KRS Predicted Playing XIs

Lokomotiv Moscow: Vedran Corluka, Saba Kvirkvelia, Maciej Rybus, Vladislav Ignatyev Murilo, Joao Mario, Aleksei Miranchuk, Dmitri Rybchinsky, Anton Miranchuk, Eder, Timur Suleymanov.

Krasnodar: Matvey Safonov, Sergei Petrov, Kaio, Maksim Kutovoi, Manuel Fernandes, Shapi Suleymanov, Kristoffer Olsson, Aleksandr Chernikov, Daniil Utkin, Remy Cabella, Marcus Berg.

LOK vs KRS SQUADS

Lokomotiv Moscow (LOK): Anton Kochenkov, Nikita Medvedev, Guilherme Marinato, Vladislav Ignatiev, Murilo Cerqueira, Boris Rotenberg, Dmitri Zhivoglyadov, Stanislav Magkeev, Mikhail Lysov, Solomon Kvirkvelia, Brian Idowu, Maciej Rybus, Vedran Corluka, Rifat Zhemaletdinov, Dmitry Rybchinsky, Aleksandr Kolomeytsev, Daniil Kulikov, Nikita Dorofeyev, Dmitry Barinov, Anton-Miranchuk, Aleksei-Miranchuk, Grzegorz Krychowiak, Joao Mario, Maksim Mukhin, Roman Tugarev, Eder-Lopes, Jefferson Farfan, Luka Djordjevic, Timur Suleymanov.

Krasnodar: Andrei Sinitsyn KRS-GK, Denis Adamov KRS-GK, Matvey Safonov KRS-GK, Stanislav Kritsyuk, Aleksandr Martynovich, Andrei Ivashin, Cristian Ramirez, Jon Fjoluson, Kaio Pantaleao, Ruslan Kambolov, Sergei Petrov, Uros Spajic, Yegor Sorokin, Aleks Matsukatov, Aleksandr Chernikov, Daniil Utkin, Dmitriy Stotskiy, Ilya Zhigulev, Kristoffer Olsson, Manuel Fernandes, Nikita Sergeev, Remy Cabella, Tonny Vilhena, Viktor Claesson, Yury Gazinski, Ariclenes Ferreira, German Onugkha, Ilya Vorotnikov, Maksim Kutovoi, Marcus Berg, Shamil Mavlyanov, Shapi Suleymanov, Wanderson Campos.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ LOK Dream11 Team/ KRS Dream11 Team/ Lokomotiv Moscow Dream11 Team/ Krasnodar Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction/ Online Football Tips and more.