LON vs RCP Dream11 Team Predictions FanCode ECS T10 Venice

Lonigo CC vs Royal Cricket Padova Dream11 Team Prediction FanCode ECS T10 Venice – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's LON vs RCP at Venezia Cricket Ground: In the match no. 17 of FanCode ECS T10 Venice tournament, Royal Cricket Padova will take on Lonigo CC at the Venezia Cricket Ground on Friday. The FanCode ECS T10 Venice LON vs RCP match will start at 7 PM IST – April 2. Lonigo is currently placed at the bottom of the points table of this season's FanCode ECS T10 Venice after losing all their matches so far this season. On the other hand, Royal Cricket Padova is at the third position on the points table as they have managed to win a game.

TOSS: The FanCode ECS T10 Venice toss between Royal Cricket Padova and Lonigo CC will take place at 6:30 PM IST – April 2.

Time: 7 PM IST.

Venue: Venezia Cricket Ground.

LON vs RCP My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Manoj Rodrigo

Batsmen – Virantha Veerasingha, Gurjeet Kundlas, Neeraj Bhatia

All-Rounders – Sameera Fernando (C), Dishan Fernando, Bhavneet Singh (VC)

Bowlers – Sagheer Hussain, Harmesh Lal, Chamara Warnakulasuriya, Nishshanka Kumarasinghe

LON vs RCP Probable Playing XIs

Lonigo CC: Neeraj Bhatia, Harmesh Lal, Sagheer Hussain, Bhavneet Singh, Gurbhajan Singh, Gurjeet Kundlas, Rohit Adia, Rupwinder Singh, Sandeep Singh, Jashanpreet Singh, Vijay Kumar.

Royal Cricket Padova: Manoj Rodrigo, Sameera Fernando, Virantha Veerasingha, Dishan Fernando, Nishanka Kumarasinghe (C), Nisal Dananjaya, Chamara Warnakulasuriya, Tushara Sampath, Sajith Kumara, Chamara Weerasinghe, Imal Wijewardana.

LON vs RCP Squads

Lonigo CC: Vijay Kumar, Gurbhajan Singh, Sagheer Hussain, Sandeep Singh, Rohit Adia, Neeraj Bhatia, Gurjeet Kundlas, Harmesh Lal, Bhavneet Singh, Rupwinder Singh, Jashanpreet Singh, Harwinder Singh, Satvir Singh, Balwinder Singh, Ranjit Singh, Kamaljeet Singh.

Royal Cricket Padova: Nishshanka Kumarasinghe (C), Dishan Fernando, Sameera Fernando, Jehan Gunasekara, Virantha Veerasingha, Manoj Rodrigo, Chamara Weerasinghe, Lahiru Chamara, Asita Fernando, Subith Chamara, Thushara Sampath, Nisal Dananjaya, Sajith Kumara, Chamara Warnakulasuriya, Kumara Andradege, Angelo Andradege, Akila Heshan, Ganidu Umayangana, Indika Fernando, Jaliyah Suranga, Sandun Vidanalage, Imal Wijewardana, Shashindra Dilan, Sumith Perera, Shammi Jayabahu, Dinesh Silva, Jeewan Fernando, Roshan Rangajeewa, Amila Fernando.

