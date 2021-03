LON vs RCP Dream11 Team Predictions

Lonigo vs Royal Cricket Padova Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Venice Match 11 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today's LON vs RCP at Venezia Cricket Ground: In the 11th match of the ongoing ECS T10 – Venice, Lonigo will get their campaign underway against Royal Cricket Padova.

Lonigo vs Royal Cricket Padova Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Venice – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of LON vs TRA, ECS T10 – Venice 2021, Lonigo Dream11 Team Player List, Royal Cricket Padova Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Lonigo vs Royal Cricket Padova ECS T10 – Venice, Online Cricket Prediction and Tips – LON vs TRA T10 match, Online Cricket Tips & Prediction

LON vs RCP Dream11 Team Details

Start Time: The ECS T10 – Venice Match 11 between Lonigo and Royal Cricket Padova will start from 5:00 PM IST – March 31.

Match Venue: Venezia Cricket Ground

LON vs RCP My Dream11 Team

Virantha Veerasingha (captain), Sameera Fernando (vice-captain), Manoj Rodrigo, Neeraj Bhatia, Ranjit Singh, Rohit Adia, Dishan Fernando, Chamara Weerasinghe, Sagheer Hussain, Harmesh Lal, Nishshanka Kumarasinghe

LON vs RCP Probable Playing XIs

Lonigo: Neeraj Bhatia, Harmesh Lal, Sagheer Hussain, Bhavneet Singh, Gurbhajan Singh, Gurjeet Kundlas, Rohit Adia, Rupwinder Singh, Sandeep Singh, Jashanpreet Singh, Vijay Kumar

Royal Cricket Padova: Manoj Rodrigo, Sameera Fernando, Virantha Veerasingha, Dishan Fernando, Nishanka Kumarasinghe, Nisal Dananjaya, Chamara Warnakulasuriya, Tushara Sampath, Sajith Kumara, Chamara Weerasinghe, Imal Wijewardana

LON vs RCP Full Squads

Lonigo: Harmesh Lal, Bhavneet Singh, Rupwinder Singh, Jashanpreet Singh, Harwinder Singh, Satvir Singh, Balwinder Singh, Ranjit Singh, Kamaljeet Singh, Vijay Kumar, Gurbhajan Singh, Sagheer Hussain, Sandeep Singh, Rohit Adia, Neeraj Bhatia, Gurjeet Kundlas

Royal Cricket Padova: Angelo Andradege, Akila Heshan, Ganidu Umayangana, Indika Fernando, Jaliyah Suranga, Sandun Vidanalage, Imal Wijewardana, Shashindra Dilan, Sumith Perera, Shammi Jayabahu, Dinesh Silva, Jeewan Fernando, Roshan Rangajeewa, Amila Fernando, Nishshanka Kumarasinghe, Dishan Fernando, Sameera Fernando, Jehan Gunasekara, Virantha Veerasingha, Manoj Rodrigo, Chamara Weerasinghe, Lahiru Chamara, Asita Fernando, Subith Chamara, Thushara Sampath, Nisal Dananjaya, Sajith Kumara, Chamara Warnakulasuriya, Kumara Andradege

