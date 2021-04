LON vs TRA Dream11 Team Predictions

Lonigo vs Trentino Aquila Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Venice Match 14 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today's LON vs TRA at Venezia Cricket Ground: Trentino Aquila will play their sixth match of the tournament against Lonigo today. Aquila have won two and lost their of their matches so far.

Lonigo vs Trentino Aquila Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Venice – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of LON vs TRA, ECS T10 – Venice 2021, Lonigo Dream11 Team Player List, Trentino Aquila Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Lonigo vs Trentino Aquila ECS T10 – Venice, Online Cricket Tips & Prediction

LON vs TRA Dream11 Team Details

Start Time: The ECS T10 – Venice Match 14 between Lonigo and Trentino Aquila will start from 3:00 PM IST – April 1.

Match Venue: Venezia Cricket Ground

LON vs TRA My Dream11 Team

Ali Saqib Arshad (captain), Atif Saleem Raza (vice-captain), Awais Ashiq, Hassan Tahir, Muhammad Arslan, Gurjeet Kundlas, Sadaqat Ali, Zeeshan Javaid Muhammad, Rohit Adia, Rupwinder Singh

LON vs TRA Probable Playing XIs

Lonigo: Neeraj Bhatia, Harmesh Lal, Sagheer Hussain, Bhavneet Singh, Gurbhajan Singh, Gurjeet Kundlas, Rohit Adia, Rupwinder Singh, Sandeep Singh, Jashanpreet Singh, Vijay Kumar

Trentino Aquila: Ali Saqib Arshad, Usman Arshad, Muhammad Arslan, Muhammad Waqas Asghar, Awais Asghar, Awais Ashiq, Zeeshan Javaid Muhammad, Atif Saleem Raza, Gurpreet Singh, Hassan Tahir, Sadaqat Ali

LON vs TRA Full Squads

Lonigo: Harmesh Lal, Bhavneet Singh, Rupwinder Singh, Jashanpreet Singh, Harwinder Singh, Satvir Singh, Balwinder Singh, Ranjit Singh, Kamaljeet Singh, Vijay Kumar, Gurbhajan Singh, Sagheer Hussain, Sandeep Singh, Rohit Adia, Neeraj Bhatia, Gurjeet Kundlas

Trentino Aquila: Muhammad Irfan, Muhammad Waqas Asghar, Muhammad Zaka Ullah Khan, Rameez Mohammad, Saeed Asghar, Ali Saqib Arshad, Aqib Mohammad, Awais Asghar, Atif Saleem Raza, Awais Ashiq, Gurpreet Singh, Lovepreet Singh, Zeeshan Javaid Muhammad, Abdul Qayyum, Kamran Hussain, Mazhar Waheed Abbasi, Hamza Mohammad, Hassan Tahir, Hussain Tahir, Kamran Zaman, Muhammad Arslan, Muhammad Waseem Asghar, Suleman Muhammad, Tahir Mehmood, Umer Razaq, Usman Arshad

