Lonigo vs Venezia Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Venice 2021 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today's LON vs VEN at Venezia Cricket Ground, Venice: In the Match of ECS T10 – Venice on Friday, Lonigo will square off against Lonigo at the Venezia Cricket Ground. The ECS T10 – Venice LON vs VEN match will begin at 4:00 PM IST – April 2. It will be a crucial contest between the two teams as both will give their all to attain the three points.

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Venice match toss between Lonigo vs Venezia will take place at 06:30 PM IST – April 2

Time: 07:00 PM IST.

Venue: Venezia Cricket Ground.

LON vs VEN My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Sharif Ahmmed

Batsmen – Hosan Ahmed, Nazmul Haque-I, Bhavneet Singh (VC)

All-rounders – Miah Alamin (C), Mehedi Nitol, Gurjeet Kundlas, Rohit Adia

Bowlers – Rupwinder Singh, Harmesh Lal, Mahmdul Islam

LON vs VEN Probable Playing XIs

Lonigo: Harwinder Singh (c & wk), Gurjeet Kundlas, Rohit Adia, Rupwinder Singh, Sandeep Singh, Neeraj Bhatia, Sagheer Hussain, Vijay Kumar, Harmesh Lal, Balwinder Singh, Bhavneet Singh

Venezia: Charles Fernando, Waleed Rana, Nilantha Kotikawatta, Nasir Abbas (wk), Shammi Mahendra, Raheel Riaz, Arslan Rana (captain), Nicolo Fernando, Hammad Amjad, Aravinth Suresh, Farhan Shafique, Zeeshan Ahmed, Muhammad Abuzar, Anam Mollik, Muhammad Abubakkar, Asim Khalid, Nisantha Anton

