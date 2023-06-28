Home

Sports

London Weather Forecast Today For England vs Australia 2nd Ashes Test: Will Rain Play Spoilsport at Lord’s? Check PREDICTIONS

London Weather Forecast Today For England vs Australia 2nd Ashes Test: Will Rain Play Spoilsport at Lord’s? Check PREDICTIONS

Ashes 2023: This would come as a good news for fans that there are minimal chances of rain in London today.

London Weather Forecast, Australia vs England Ashes 2nd test

London: After a heartbreaking loss at Edgbaston during the opening Ashes Test, hosts England would like to bounce back to winning ways and level the series at Lord’s. The Lord’s Test starts today and even before the first ball is bowled, all the talk is around the weather as the match is being played in the UK. Will it rain, what is the forecast for the day – we will provide you all that to simplify things for you.

London Weather Forecast Today For England vs Australia 2nd Ashes Test

You may like to read

This would come as a good news for fans that there are minimal chances of rain in London today. It will be overcast and cloudy but a full 90 overs is on the cards. The temperature would be around the 25-degree Celcius-mark. Humidity would be something that could bother the players as it would be around 65.

When: Wednesday, June 28, 2023, 11 AM Local Time

Where: England vs Australia, 2nd Test, Lord’s, London

Squads:

Australia Squad: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Marsh, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Harris, Matt Renshaw, Josh Inglis, Todd Murphy

England Squad: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, Josh Tongue, James Anderson, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Daniel Lawrence, Matthew Potts, Rehan Ahmed

All in all, a mouthwatering game of cricket is expected at the Lord’s in London. For all LIVE updates, stay tuned to india.com.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.