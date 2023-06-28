By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
London Weather Forecast Today For England vs Australia 2nd Ashes Test: Will Rain Play Spoilsport at Lord’s? Check PREDICTIONS
Ashes 2023: This would come as a good news for fans that there are minimal chances of rain in London today.
London: After a heartbreaking loss at Edgbaston during the opening Ashes Test, hosts England would like to bounce back to winning ways and level the series at Lord’s. The Lord’s Test starts today and even before the first ball is bowled, all the talk is around the weather as the match is being played in the UK. Will it rain, what is the forecast for the day – we will provide you all that to simplify things for you.
Also Read:
- LIVE Updates | IND's T20 Squad For WI Tour: Suspense Around T20 Squad Announcement SNOWBALLS
- India vs Pakistan ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Match at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in Jeopardy: PCB Official Makes Stunning REMARK
- BCCI Face HEAT as Venues Including That Staged IND-PAK Semi-Final in 2011 WC Miss Out in 2023
London Weather Forecast Today For England vs Australia 2nd Ashes Test
You may like to read
This would come as a good news for fans that there are minimal chances of rain in London today. It will be overcast and cloudy but a full 90 overs is on the cards. The temperature would be around the 25-degree Celcius-mark. Humidity would be something that could bother the players as it would be around 65.
When: Wednesday, June 28, 2023, 11 AM Local Time
Where: England vs Australia, 2nd Test, Lord’s, London
Squads:
Australia Squad: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Marsh, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Harris, Matt Renshaw, Josh Inglis, Todd Murphy
England Squad: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, Josh Tongue, James Anderson, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Daniel Lawrence, Matthew Potts, Rehan Ahmed
All in all, a mouthwatering game of cricket is expected at the Lord’s in London. For all LIVE updates, stay tuned to india.com.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.