London Weather Today Forecast, England vs Ireland Only Test: Will Rain Play Spoilsport at Lord’s?

England vs Ireland Only Test: It is set to be mostly cloudy today in London, there are no no forecasts of rain and this piece of news would bring relief to the fans.

England vs Ireland, One-Off Test, Lord's Weather (Image: Twitter)

London: It is that time of the year in the United Kingdom when it is chilly and there are always possibilities of rain. So, will rain play spoilsport when England host Ireland in the one-off Test at Lord’s in London starting Thursday (June 1)? It is set to be mostly cloudy today in London, there are no no forecasts of rain and this piece of news would bring relief to the fans. The temperature would be around the 18-20-degree mark.

Fans would also be hoping that England continue their ‘Bazball’ style of cricket in red-ball format. While that would be something that would excite fans, it would also be interesting to see how Ireland cope with the pressure of playing a heavyweight team.

“I know I won’t look back on this summer and regret any decisions that I had in the build-up period, because I’ve worked my nuts off,” English captain Ben Stokes said ahead of the one-off Test.

Squads:

England Squad: Harry Brook, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Ben Stokes(c), Zak Crawley, Jonny Bairstow(w), Ollie Pope, Chris Woakes, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Jack Leach, Daniel Lawrence, Josh Tongue, Matthew Potts

Ireland Squad: Harry Tector, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Paul Stirling, Curtis Campher, Fionn Hand, Peter Moor, Lorcan Tucker(w), James McCollum, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, George Dockrell, Craig Young, Graham Hume, Matthew Foster, Thomas Mayes

