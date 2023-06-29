Home

London Weather Forecast Today For England vs Australia 2nd Ashes Test: Rain Likely to WASHOUT Day 2 at Lord’s? Check PREDICTIONS

Ashes 2023: This would surely not come as a piece of good news for fans as there are chances that rain could washout Day 2. Check Weather Prediction for second Ashes Test.

England vs Australia 2nd Test, Day 2

London Weather Forecast For ENG vs AUS

While the opening day was a memorable one for the Australian team during the second Test at Lord’s on Wednesday, there are doubts over play on the second day. There is a 100 per cent chance of rain on Thursday and that is not something fans would like. It would be interesting to see if play is completely washed out on the second day or not. The temperature would be around the 23-degree Celcius mark.

Australia enjoyed a strong start to the second Ashes Test as they ended day one on 339/5 against hosts England at Lord’s, here on Wednesday.

David Warner (66), Travis Head (77) and Steve Smith (85*) all scored half-centuries on the opening day as Australia put some miles into the legs of England’s seam attack, with Ben Stokes having included an additional pace option rather than a spinner in his side to replace the recovering Moeen Ali, reports ICC.

That additional pacer was the pick of the quick bowlers for England on the day, with Josh Tongue removing both of the Australia openers with excellent deliveries and finishing with figures of 2/88.

But, on an overcast day, England’s bowling posed surprisingly few questions of an Australian top order who piled on the runs.

Squads:

Australia Squad: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Marsh, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Harris, Matt Renshaw, Josh Inglis, Todd Murphy

England Squad: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, Josh Tongue, James Anderson, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Daniel Lawrence, Matthew Potts, Rehan Ahmed

