With no football matches in Spain since March due to the coronavirus pandemic, Barcelona striker Lionel Messi is missing the game and is looking forward eagerly for the restart of the La Liga. In all probability, La Liga could restart from June 12 with the remaining 11 rounds of the league slated to take place behind closed doors.

"Personally I'm looking forward to the competition returning. We know it's going to all be very strange, without anyone in the stands, I've done it before and I found it out. With regards to being quarantined, the truth is we don't like the idea of being separated from our families at all but we'll have to see what the final plan is." said the Barca captain.

Messi also spoke of the current situation and urged fans and citizens to take precautions and stay indoors.

“There’s a risk of infection everywhere, when you leave your house there’s a risk, so I think we shouldn’t think too much about it because if you do you won’t want to go anywhere,” Messi told Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo on Friday.

“But we must understand that it’s essential we comply with the protocols and follow the prevention measures as much as we can. Returning to training is the first step but we shouldn’t get complacent and we must take all precautions necessary.”