LOP vs KHA Dream11 Tips And Predictions

The 29th edition of the Tajikistan Higher League 2020 got underway from April 5 and is continuing despite the coronavirus pandemic. The matches of the opening round of the football league are being played behind closed doors. 10 teams are participating in the league including CSKA Pamir, Dushanbe-83, FC Istaravshan, FC Istiklol, FC Khatlon, FC Khujand, Kuktosh Rudaki, FC Lokomotiv-Pamir and Regar-TadAZ Tursunzoda. Each team can have six foreign players in their squad while four can be on the field at the same time.

Kick-Off Time: The match between FC Lokomotiv-Pamir and FC Khatlon will start at 5:00 pm IST.

Venue: Pamir Stadium

LOP vs KHA My Dream11 Team

Shokhrukh Qirghizboev, Naimjon Ibragimzoda, Khuseyn Nurmatov, Ravshan Azizov, Karomatullo Saidov, S Sorbon Avgonov, Islom Zoirov, Shakhrom Sulaymonov, Parviz Baki-Akhunov, Khudoydod Uzokov (vice-captain), Azizbek Khasanov (captain)

LOP vs KHA SQUADS

FC Lokomotiv-Pamir: Shohrukh Qirghizboev, Samandar Karimov, Shohrukh Sangov, Dzhonibek Sharipov, Mekhrobdzhon Azimov, Isroil Kholov, Benjamin Asamoah, Mukhammad Salomzoda, Sorbon Giyosov, Mahmud Pirov, Rahmatzoda Rahmatsho, Emomali Ahmadkhon, Nidoyor Zabirov, Ozodbek Pandzhiev, Shuhrat Elmurodov, Umedzhon Kholikov, Awuku Oduro, Hakimjon Hasanov, Khusrav Toirov, Islom Zoirov, Shakhrom Sulaymonov, Parviz Khodzhiev, Azizbek Khasanov, Khakimdzhon Khasanov, Mukhammad Burizod

FC Khatlon: Quaye Godson, Shakhrom Ismoilov, Umardzhon Sharipov, Khuseyn Nurmatov, Mukhammad Naskov, Ravshan Azizov, Saidsho Bozorov, Khudoydod Uzokov, Karomatullo Saidov, Sorbon Avgonov, Umedzhon Sharipov, Sunatullo Ismoilov, Parviz Baki-Akhunov, Nuriddin Khamrokulov, Naimjon Ibragimzoda

