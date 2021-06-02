LOR vs BU Dream11 Team Predictions Dhaka T20

Legends of Rupganj vs Brothers Union Dream11 Team Prediction Dhaka T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's LOR vs BU at Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium: In match no. 13 of Dhaka T20 tournament, Legends of Rupganj will lock horns against Brothers Union at the Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Thursday. The Dhaka T20 LOR vs BU match will start at 8:30 AM IST – June 3. Legends of Rupganj's season opener against Old DOHS Sports Club was washed out due to rain. On the other hand, Brothers Union had a similar outcome in their last game against Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club. Opting to bat first, they performed poorly as they scored 127/7 in 18.4 overs before the match was interrupted by rain. Here is the Dhaka T20 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and LOR vs BU Dream11 Team Prediction, LOR vs BU Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, LOR vs BU Probable XIs Dhaka T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Legends of Rupganj vs Brothers Union, Fantasy Playing Tips – Dhaka T20.

TOSS: The Dhaka T20 toss between Brothers Union and Legends of Rupganj will take place at 8 AM IST – June 3.

Time: 8:30 AM IST.

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium.

LOR vs BU My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Mohammad Jashimuddin

Batsmen – Sabbir-Rahman (C), Mizanur- Rahman, Junayed Siddiqi

All-rounders – Alauddin Babu (VC), Muktar Ali, Md Al-Amin Jr, Sohag Gazi

Bowlers – Al-Amin Hossain, Mohammad Shahzada, Nayeem Islam Jr

LOR vs BU Probable Playing 11s

Legends of Rupganj: Shamsul Islam, Sabbir Rahman, Shafiul Islam, Al Amin Hossain, Sohag Gazi, Sunzamul Islam, Ruyel Miah, Naeem Islam, Jaker Ali Anik, Mohammad Shahid, Nabil Samad.

Brothers Union: Mizanur Rahman, Junaid Siddique, Mohammad Shahzada, Habibur Rahman Jony, Zahidduzzaman Sagar, Shakhawat Hossain Saiman, Nayeem Islam Junior, Mahedi Hasan, Maisukur Rahman, Tushar Imran.

LOR vs BU Squads

Legends of Rupganj: Pinak Ghosh, Al Amin Jr, Shamsul Islam, Sabbir Rahman, Shafiul Islam, Al Amin Hossain, Sohag Gazi, Sunzamul Islam, Ruyel Miah, Naeem Islam, Jaker Ali Anik, Mohammad Shahid, Nabil Samad, Ajmer Ahmed, Muktar Ali, Mehedi Maruf, Shadman Islam Anik.

Brothers Union: Mizanur Rahman, Junaid Siddique, Mohammad Shahzada, Habibur Rahman Jony, Zahidduzzaman Sagar, Shakhawat Hossain Saiman, Nayeem Islam Junior, Mahedi Hasan, Maisukur Rahman, Tushar Imran, Alauddin Babu, Saklain Sajib, Rahatul Ferdous, Nuruzzaman, Sujon Hawladar, Jabid Hossain, Jasim Uddin, Abdul Gaffar Rony, Rasel Al Mamun, Abdul Qayyum Tuhin.

