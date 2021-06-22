LOR vs DOHS Dream11 Team Prediction Dhaka T20

Legends of Rupganj Club vs Old DOHS Sports Club Dream11 Team Prediction Dhaka T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's LOR vs DOHS at Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan: In match no. 75 of Dhaka T20 tournament, Legends of Rupganj Club will lock horns against Old DOHS Sports Club at the Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan on Tuesday. The Dhaka T20 LOR vs DOHS match will start at 1 PM IST – June 22. Legends of Rupganj experienced a below-average ride in the league stage of DPL 2021. Rupganj finished at the third last position on the points table with just three victories from eleven matches. On the other hand, Old Dohs Sports Club experienced similar fortunes in the league and are lying at the second last position with two victories and seven losses.

TOSS: The Dhaka T20 toss between Old DOHS Sports Club and Legends of Rupganj Club will take place at 12:30 PM IST – June 22.

Time: 1 PM IST.

Venue: Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan.

LOR vs DOHS My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Jaker Ali

Batsmen: Anisul Islam Emon, Rakin Ahmed, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Sabbir Rahman (C)

All-rounders: Mohaminul Khan (VC), Naeem Islam, Muktar Ali

Bowlers: Asadduzzaman Payel, Rakibul Hasan, Mohammad Shahid

LOR vs DOHS Probable Playing 11s

Legends of Rupganj Club: Azmir Ahmed, Pinak Ghosh, Sabbir Rahman, Jaker Ali (wk), Naeem Islam (C), Sunzamul Islam, Sohag Gazi, Muktar Ali, Qazi Onik, Mohammad Shahid, Nabil Samad.

Old DOHS Sports Club: Anisul Islam Emon, Rakin Ahmed, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Rayan Rahman, Mohaminul Khan (C), Mohammad Rakib, Pritom Kumar (wk), AI Islam, Rakibul Hasan, Hamidul Islam, Asadduzzaman Payel.

LOR vs DOHS Squads

Legends of Rupganj Club: Pinak Ghosh, Al Amin Jr, Shamsul Islam, Sabbir Rahman, Shafiul Islam, Al Amin Hossain, Sohag Gazi, Sunzamul Islam, Ruyel Miah, Naeem Islam, Jaker Ali Anik, Mohammad Shahid, Nabil Samad, Ajmer Ahmed, Muktar Ali, Mehedi Maruf, Shadman Islam Anik.

Old DOHS Sports Club: Anisul Islam Emon, Raihan Rafsan, Mohaiminul Khan Sourabh, Mohammad Rakib, Minhazul Abedin Sabbir, Rakibul Hasan, Alis Al Islam, Mohammad Sentu, Hamidul Islam Shimul, Gazi Sohel Rana Sagar, Azaduzzaman Payel, Rahawat Ali, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mohammad Rashid, Rakhin Ahmed, Amit Hasan, Shahnaz Ahmed.

