LOR vs PAR Dream11 Team Prediction Dhaka T20

Legends of Rupganj vs Partex Sporting Club Dream11 Team Prediction Dhaka T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's LOR vs PAR at Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan: In match no. 68 of Dhaka T20 tournament, Partex Sporting Club will lock horns with the Legends of Rupganj at the Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan on Sunday. The Dhaka T20 LOR vs PAR match will start at 9:30 AM IST – June 20. With just seven points to their name – Legends of Rupganj are lying at the 10th spot in the Dhaka T20 league table. They have won three out of their 11 matches so far. Meanwhile, Partex Sporting Club have also had a miserable campaign. They have played 11 matches but are yet to register their first victory. They have just one point to their name.

TOSS: The Dhaka T20 toss between Legends of Rupganj and Partex Sporting Club will take place at 9 AM IST – June 20.

Time: 9:30 AM IST.

Venue: Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan.

LOR vs PAR My Dream11 Team

WicketKeeper – Jaker Ali

Batsmen – Sabbir-Rahman (C), Abbas Musa Alve, Md Al-Amin Jr, Mehrab Hossain jnr

All-rounders – Tasamul Haque (VC), Naeem Islam, Muktar Ali

Bowlers – Mohammad Shahid, Jaynul Islam, Rajibul Islam

LOR vs PAR Probable Playing 11s

Legends of Rupganj: Azmir Ahmed, Pinak Ghosh, Sabbir Rahman, Jaker Ali (wk), Naeem Islam (C), Sunzamul Islam, Sohag Gazi, Muktar Ali, Qazi Onik, Mohammad Shahid, Nabil Samad.

Partex Sporting Club: Abbas Musa, Sayem Alam, Tasamul Haque (C), Jony Talukdar, Dhiman Ghosh (wk), Nazum Hossain Milon, Rajibul Islam, Mehrab Hossain, Jaynul Islam, Shahdat Hossain, Jubair Hossain.

LOR vs PAR Squads

Partex Sporting Club: Rabiul Islam, Sagir Hossain Shuvo, Nihaduzzaman, Abbas Musa Alve, Joynul Islam, Hasanuzzaman, Sayed Alam Rizvi, Moin Khan, Tasamul Haque, Jubair Hossain Likhon, Nazmul Hossain Milon, Shahbaz Chauhan, Dhiman Ghosh, Izharul Islam Kanon, Rony Hossain, Mosaddek Iftekhar Rahi, Shafiul Hayat Hridoy.

Legends of Rupganj: Pinak Ghosh, Al Amin Jr, Shamsul Islam, Sabbir Rahman, Shafiul Islam, Al Amin Hossain, Sohag Gazi, Sunzamul Islam, Ruyel Miah, Naeem Islam, Jaker Ali Anik, Mohammad Shahid, Nabil Samad, Ajmer Ahmed, Muktar Ali, Mehedi Maruf, Shadman Islam Anik.

