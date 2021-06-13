LOR vs SJDC Dream11 Team Prediction Dhaka T20

Legends of Rupganj vs Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club Dream11 Team Prediction Dhaka T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's LOR vs SJDC at Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan: In match no. 43 of Dhaka T20 tournament, Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club will lock horns with the Legends of Rupganj at the Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan on Sunday. The Dhaka T20 LOR vs SJDC match will start at 8:30 AM IST – June 13. Legends of Rupganj are in the middle of a ordinary run in the T20 tournament this season with just two wins and four losses so far. On the other hand, Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club have won four matches and lost three so far in the competition. They continued their winning run in their previous match after defeating Prime DSC by three wickets. Here are the Dhaka T20 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and LOR vs SJDC Dream11 Team Prediction, LOR vs SJDC Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, LOR vs SJDC Probable XIs Dhaka T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Legends of Rupganj vs Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club, Fantasy Playing Tips – Dhaka T20.

TOSS: The Dhaka T20 toss between Legends of Rupganj and Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club will take place at 8 AM IST – June 13.

Time: 8:30 AM IST .

Venue: Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan.

LOR vs SJDC My Dream11 Team

Nurul Hasan, Mohammad Ashraful, Sabbir Rahman, Pinak Ghosh, Elias Sunny (C), Nasir Hossain (VC), Mohammed Enamul, Naeem Islam, Salauddin Sakil, Ziaur Rahman, Mohammed Shahid.

LOR vs SJDC Probable Playing 11s

Legends of Rupganj: Azmir Ahmed, Pinak Ghosh, Sabbir Rahman, Jaker Ali (wk), Naeem Islam (C), Sunzamul Islam, Sohag Gazi, Muktar Ali, Qazi Onik, Mohammad Shahid, Nabil Samad.

Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club: Shykat Ali, Nasir Hossain, Imrul Kayes, Nurul Hasan (C/wk), Elias Sunny, Mohammad Ashraful, Ziaur Rahman, Mohammed Enamul, Sohrawordi Shuvo, Ebadot Hossain, Salauddin Sakil.

LOR vs SJDC Squads

Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club: Mashrafe Mortaza, Imrul Kayes, Mohammad Ashraful, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Ziaur Rahman, Nasir Hossain, Tanvir Haider, Mohammad Ilyas, Fardeen Hasan Ani, Enamul Haque Enam, Salauddin Shakil, Minhajul Abedin Afridi, Mehrab Hossain Joshi, Suhrawardi Shuvo, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Shakil Ali, Abdul Halim.

Legends of Rupganj: Pinak Ghosh, Al Amin Jr, Shamsul Islam, Sabbir Rahman, Shafiul Islam, Al Amin Hossain, Sohag Gazi, Sunzamul Islam, Ruyel Miah, Naeem Islam, Jaker Ali Anik, Mohammad Shahid, Nabil Samad, Ajmer Ahmed, Muktar Ali, Mehedi Maruf, Shadman Islam Anik.

