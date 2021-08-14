London: For ages, the menu at the Lord’s Cricket Ground has held the interest and attention of fans. With the ongoing Test between India and England being played at the Lord’s Cricket Ground – the buzz around the food being served is high. A picture on Friday surfaced on social space and has gone viral. It gives fans a sneak-peek into the menu at Lord’s. The menu consisted of many English and semi Indian dishes.Also Read - Inzamam-ul-Haq, Former Pakistan Captain, Explains Why KL Rahul is a 'Rare' Talent!

The first dish you see on the menu is – Honey and Mint marinated Lamb and Hot and Sour Steamed Barramundi. It also contained Broccoli, Spinach, and Peas Dahi.

For vegetables it had Tofu and Vegetables stir fry as well as Five Bean Chilli followed with Basmati, Royal Potatoes, and Asparagus. For the non-veg section, it had Prawns and Lambs.

For vegans as well, there was a platter they could select from. So, the menu was well planned to keep everyone’s needs in mind.

Meanwhile, thanks to a brilliant ton by KL Rahul, India has a slight edge over the hosts after two days of play at Lord’s. James Anderson was the pick of the English bowlers as he took five wickets and proved again that age is just a number.

India has already picked three wickets, two of which were taken by Mohammed Siraj. English captain Joe Root now holds the key as he is in prime form.