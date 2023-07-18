Home

LAKR vs SFU Dream11 Prediction For Major League Cricket: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain And Probable XIs

Check here the LAKR vs SFU dream11 prediction for today's Major League Cricket match to be played at the Grand Prairie Stadium, Texas.

LAKR are at the bottom of the Major League Cricket points table. (Credits: Twitter)

The Los Angeles Knight Riders and the San Francisco Unicorns will be going up against each other in the next Major League Cricket fixture. The match will be the eighth game of the tournament and will be the last clash at the Grand Prairie Stadium, Texas, before the playoffs begin. LAKR are coming off two huge losses to MI New York and Texas Super Giants. They are at the bottom of the points table with a net run rate of -4.350. The Sunil Narine-led side has had a disappointing batting performance in both matches, losing by 69 and 105 runs in their previous contests.

While LAKR have suffered continuously, SFU sit with 2 points in the Major League Cricket table. SFU won the first match comfortably against MI New York but were out of touch in the second one, losing by 35 runs to the Seattle Orcas.

The Unicorns are the favourites to win the match, considering the form LAKR are in. But, a comeback by the Knight Riders cannot be ruled out.

LAKR vs SFU Match Details

Date- July 18 2023 ( July 19 in India)

Time- 7:30 PM Local ( 06:00 AM IST )

Venue- Grand Prairie Stadium, Texas

LAKR vs SFU Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Andre Russell

Vice-captain: Shadab Khan

Wicketkeeper: Matthew Wade

Batsmen: Finn Allen, Unmukt Chand, Corey Anderson, Rilee Rossouw

Allrounders: Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shadab Khan, Marcus Stoinis

Bowlers: Liam Plunket, Lockie Ferguson

LAKR vs SFU Probable XIs:

San Francisco Unicorns (Probable XI): Finn Allen, Matthew Wade(w), Marcus Stoinis, Aaron Finch(c), Corey Anderson, Shadab Khan, Tajinder Dhillon, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Carmi le Roux, Haris Rauf, Liam Plunkett

Los Angeles Knight Riders (Probable XI): Martin Guptill, Unmukt Chand, Rilee Rossouw, Nitish Kumar, Jaskaran Malhotra(w), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine(c), Corne Dry, Adam Zampa, Lockie Ferguson, Ali Khan

LAKR vs SFU Squads:

San Francisco Unicorns Squad: Finn Allen, Matthew Wade(w), Aaron Finch(c), Marcus Stoinis, Corey Anderson, Shadab Khan, Tajinder Dhillon, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Liam Plunkett, Carmi le Roux, Haris Rauf, Lungi Ngidi, David White, Qais Ahmad, Mackenzie Harvey, Brody Couch, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Smit Patel, Amila Aponso

Los Angeles Knight Riders Squad: Martin Guptill, Unmukt Chand, Rilee Rossouw, Nitish Kumar, Jaskaran Malhotra(w), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine(c), Corne Dry, Adam Zampa, Lockie Ferguson, Ali Khan, Jason Roy, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Gajanand Singh, Saif Badar, Spencer Johnson, Bhaskar Yadram, Ali Sheikh

