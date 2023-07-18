Home

LAKR vs SFU Live Cricket Streaming For Major League Cricket 2023: How to Watch Coverage on TV And Online

Check out the live streaming details for the LAKR vs SFU Major League Cricket 2023 match to be played at the Grand Prairie Stadium, Texas.

The game can be livestreamed on the JioCinema app. (Credits: Twitter)

Los Angeles Knight Riders and San Francisco Unicorns will be facing each other in the 8th match of the Major League Cricket at the Grand Prairie Stadium, Texas. Both teams are coming off a major loss and will be looking to bounce back with a victory. LAKR are yet to taste their first victory in the tournament. Having lost both their matches by huge margins they will have to bounce back with a major victory to improve their already depleted net run-rate. The Sunil Narine-led squad had a disappointing performance against the MI New York when they lost by a huge margin of 105 runs. A batting collapse that saw only one of their batters cross the double-figure mark.

SFU on the other hand, would be disappointed with their batters as their top order couldn’t capitalise on the conditions in the last fixture, resulting in them getting all out for 142. They will look to improve their performance and will expect their batsmen to take more responsibility to score runs.

SFU will be coming in as favourites to win the match as they have shown promise in the league. But, LAKR can’t be counted out as they will have to win the match to improve their chances of qualification.

When will the LAKR vs SFU, Major League Cricket match be played?

The Major League Cricket match between LAKR and SFU will occur on July 18, Tuesday (July 19, Wednesday in India).

Where will the LAKR vs SFU, Major League Cricket match be played?

The Major League Cricket match between LAKR and SFU will be played at the Grand Prairie Stadium, Texas.

What time will the LAKR vs SFU, Major League Cricket match start?

The Major League Cricket match between LAKR and SFU will start at 7:30 PM local time (6:00 AM IST) on July 18, Tuesday (July 19, Wednesday in India).

How to live stream the LAKR vs SFU, Major League Cricket?

Fans can live stream LAKR vs SFU on the JioCinema app.

How to watch LAKR vs SFU, Major League Cricket on TV?

LAKR vs SFU Major League Cricket match will be televised live on Sports 18.

What are the Probable 11 of LAKR vs SFU for Major League Cricket?

San Francisco Unicorns (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Matthew Wade(w), Marcus Stoinis, Aaron Finch(c), Corey Anderson, Shadab Khan, Tajinder Dhillon, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Carmi le Roux, Haris Rauf, Liam Plunkett

Los Angeles Knight Riders (Playing XI): Martin Guptill, Unmukt Chand, Rilee Rossouw, Nitish Kumar, Jaskaran Malhotra(w), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine(c), Corne Dry, Adam Zampa, Lockie Ferguson, Ali Khan

