Out-of-favour India wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel revealed he list a finger at the age of six, but that did not deter him from playing cricket. Patel, who led Gujarat to their maiden Ranji Trophy title in 2016-17, also said it came between the door.

"My finger came in the door when I was six, and it got cut," said Patel on Cow Corner Chronicles also adding he never complained about it.

As he reflects on the problems of playing with nine fingers, Patel said he used to tape it with the gloves in order to keep it intact.

“It is slightly difficult in a way because the last finger doesn’t fit in the wicket-keeping gloves. So I tape it down the gloves so that it stays joint. I don’t know how it would’ve been if I had all the fingers, but when I look back, it feels good to represent India as a wicketkeeper with nine fingers,” Patel added.

Patel, who made his debut against England in 2002, has so far featured in 25 Tests and 38 ODIs for the country scoring 934 and 736 runs respectively.

The veteran with 193 first-class games and 486 catches, 77 stumpings to his name keeps growing in the domestic circuit.

He is not the only cricketer who had such a difficulty, New Zealand opener Martin Guptill plays with two toes on his left foot. Despite that, Guptill is arguably one of the best fielders in the game.