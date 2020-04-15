Hailing Pakistan’s top-order batsman Babar Azam, South African speedster during a chat with Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Islamabad United admitted underestimating the Pakistan cricketer and recalled bowling five half-volleys in a row. Also Read - Rishabh Pant is Very Talented, Needs Guidance: Suresh Raina

"I love the fact that Babar came out and played with that aggressive mindset. I know I bowled like five half-volleys in a row to give him that opportunity to get onto that role. I think I probably underestimated his ability. He had a couple of great drives. I thought I would send it wider but he was able to get on top of that as well," Steyn said in the video.

Lauding Babar for taking him on the way he did in the series, Steyn admitted he enjoyed the battle with the Pakistan star.

“He has now gone on to make a billion runs since then. He used that as the stepping stone because he had taken on a bowler who in his eyes was one of the best. That is awesome. It is nice that there is a cat and mouse thing with everyone. When we face off next time, it is going to be back to zero. The past won’t matter. It’s really nice that he has gone on to be as good as he is,” added Steyn.

Meanwhile, ICC has put all cricketing events on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In Pakistan, the number of coronavirus positive cases has gone past the 6000-mark.