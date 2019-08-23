India vs West Indies: The second part of the much-awaited interview of Sir Vivian Richards with India skipper Virat Kohli is out. In the second part, Viv Richard talks of how the best in him came to the fore when he played against Australia and how he loved watching Kohli giving it back to the bowlers with interest. During the interaction, Kohli explains how he visualised playing the Aussie bowlers before the tour and how it helped. Kohli goes on to reveal that Sir Viv used to be his biggest inspiration. It is evident during the chat that both have mutual admiration for each other.

Part of 2 of the special chat with Vivian Richards and Virat Kohli is out! Playing in Australia brought the best out of them.

During Part 1 of the interview, Kohli explained why he liked getting hit early in his innings.

“I always feel it’s better to get hit early on and know the feeling rather than always feeling you might get hit. I prefer getting early on and hard, it motivates me to not allow that to happen again,” said Kohli on the Indian cricket board’s official website ‘bcci.tv’.

Virat Kohli in conversation with Vivian Richards (Part 1) King Kohli turns anchor and quizzes the Caribbean Master to understand his fearless mindset

“Just that pain to go through your body and be like ‘Ok enough it’s not happening again’,” he added.

Kohli, for once, was an interviewer rather than the interviewee as he chatted with Vivian Richards, the West Indies icon he is often compared to for his fearless approach to batting. Richards also had his say on the matter, although his statement was nowhere close to being as flamboyant as Kohli’s.

“It’s all part of the game. It depends on how well you come back from these knocks. Before we had little guards around your ribs, you would take a hit and that’s where you would feel and take a count but that’s all part and parcel of the sport,” he said.