‘Lovely To Catch Up With You Anna’: PV Sindhu Meets VVS Laxman In Hangzhou | See Viral PHOTO

VVS Laxman is the head coach of the men’s cricket team in Hangzhou where Ruturaj Gaikwad led team India will play their first match on October 3.

New Delhi: India’s batting legend PV Sindhu shared a photo with former India cricketer VVS Laxman during the ongoing Asian Games 2023. Sindhu lost to Pornpawee Chochuwong 21-14, 15-21, 14-21 in the first match of the Asian Games, while women’s doubles pair of Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly suffered 19-21, 5-21 to Kittitharakul and Prajongjai. In the third match, Ashmita Chaliha went down to Busanan Ongbamrungphan 9-21, 16-21.

VVS Laxman is in Hangzhou with the Ruturaj-led Indian cricket team which will play their opener clash in the quarter-final that will be played on October 3.

Sindhu took her Instagram to share the photo with former India cricketer and the photo went viral on social sphere, here is the photo:

Laxman is the head coach of the Indian cricket team. The 48-year-old VVS Laxman had earlier coached the senior Indian men’s cricket team during the tour of Ireland last month in the absence of full-time head coach Rahul Dravid.

Here is India squad for Asian Games: Ruturaj Gaikwad (Captain), Mukesh Kumar, Shivam Mavi, Shivam Dube, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Tripathi, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh.

