LP vs PR Dream11 Tips And Prediction Everest Premier League T20

Lalitpur Patriots vs Pokhara Rhinos Dream11 Team Prediction Everest Premier League T20 – Fantasy Cricket Playing Tips, Drean11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's LP vs PR at Tribhuvan University Ground, Guwahati: In match no. 7 of Everest Premier League T20 competition, Pokhara Rhinos will lock horns against Lalitpur Patriots on September 29 – Wednesday. The Everest Premier League T20 LP vs PR match will begin at 9:15 AM IST. Lalitpur Patriots were completely outplayed by the Lalitpur Patriots XI in the first match of the tournament. Patriots managed to score 157 runs while batting first and lost the match pretty convincingly in the end by 7 wickets, with still 34 deliveries remaining. On the other hand, Pokhara Rhinos are still yet to play a full game in this Everest Premier League 2021 as both of their matches were washed out due to rain. Here is the Everest Premier League T20 Dream11 Guru Tips and LP vs PR Dream11 Team Prediction Everest Premier League T20, LP vs PR Fantasy Cricket Prediction Everest Premier League T20, Probable XIs for LP vs PR Everest Premier League T20 match.

TOSS: The Everest Premier League T20 match toss between Lalitpur Patriots vs Pokhara Rhinos will take place at 8:45 AM (IST) – September 29.

Time: 9:15 AM IST

Venue: Tribhuvan University Ground, Kirtipur, Nepal.

LP vs PR My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Sandun Weerakkody

Batsmen – Richard Levi, Oshada Fernando, Shankar Rana

All-rounders – Asela Gunaratne (VC), Pawan Sarraf (C), Yogendra Singh-Karki, Bibek Kumar Yadav

Bowlers – Kesrick Williams, Bikram Bob, Lalit Rajbanshi

LP vs PR Probable Playing XIs

Lalitpur Patriots: Kushal Bhurtel (C), Sandun Weerakkody (wk), Shankar Rana, Oshada Fernando, Pawan Sarraf, Yogendra Singh Karki, Rashid Khan, Ranjung Mikyo Dorji, Narayan Joshi, Lalit Rajbanshi, Rijan Dhakal.

Pokhara Rhinos: Richard Levi, Sunil Dhamala, Bipin Rawal, Binod Bhandari (C/wk), Lokesh Bahadur Bam, Asela Gunaratne, Bibek Yadav, Kesrick Williams, Bikram Sob, Sushan Bhari, Nandan Yadav.

LP vs PR SQUADS

Lalitpur Patriots: Kushal Bhurtel (C), Sandun Weerakkody (wk), Oshada Fernando, Pawan Sarraf, Yogendra Singh Karki, Shankar Rana, Rashid Khan, Narayan Joshi, Ranjung Dorji, Lalit Rajbanshi, Rijan Dhakal, Alex Blake, Gyanendra Malla, Nagraj Singh.

Pokhara Rhinos: Binod Bhandari (C/wk), Sushan Bhari, Bipin Rawal, Bikram Sob, Lokesh Bam, Sunil Dhamala, Bibek Yadav, Nandan Yadav, Richard Levi, Kesrick Williams, Asela Gunaratne, Rit Gautam Dev Shah, Rabindra Shahi.

