Home

Sports

LPL 2023 Auction: Suresh Raina Expected to Break The Bank

LPL 2023 Auction: Suresh Raina Expected to Break The Bank

LPL 2023 Auction: The auction takes place on June 14 and Raina is expected to set the auction on fire.

Suresh Raina to go under the hammer at LPL 2023 Auction

Colombo: So yes, former India cricketer Suresh Raina is all set to create history as he has been included in the in the roster of players set to go under the hammer during the forthcoming Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 auction, PTI reported. The auction takes place on June 14 and Raina is expected to set the auction on fire.

Raina, a formidable top-order batsman known for his aggressive stroke play, has been a mainstay in the Indian Premier League (IPL) since its inaugural season in 2008. Throughout his illustrious IPL career, Raina has amassed a staggering 5,500 runs in 205 matches, leaving an indelible mark on the league’s history. Notably, the former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star also boasts an unbeaten century to his name.

You may like to read

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Monday issued a list of international and domestic cricketers who will be up for auction in the five-team tournament, which will begin on July 31.

Raina, 36, a solid striker of the ball at the top of the order, played every season of the IPL tournament between 2008 and 2021, barring 2020 when he returned to India from the UAE — where the IPL was held due to Covid.

As per the BCCI’s rules, a player has to announce his retirement from all forms of competitive domestic cricket to play in franchise leagues in other countries. Former India U-19 cricketer Unmukt Chand and Harmeet Singh are some of the other players.

Stay hooked to india.cpom for all the latest from the LPL 2023 Auction that is set to take place tomorrow.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.