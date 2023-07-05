Home

LPL 2023: Babar Azam, David Miller, Shakib Al Hasan Star Attractions In Lanka Premier League

The Lanka Premier League 2023 will be played in two venues - R Premadasa Stadium (Colombo) and Galle Stadium (Kandy).

Babar Azam will play for Colombo Strikers in Lanka Premier League. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Star international cricketers such as Babar Azam, Shakib Al Hasan, David Miller are ready to roar in Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 as the league kicks start on July 30 with the final to be played on August 21. Star Sports has got the broadcast rights in India.

The upcoming season will also witness the presence of popular Lankan stars Thisara Perera, Wanidu Hasaranga, Angelo Mathews and national team white-ball skipper Dasun Shanaka among others as the matches will be held across two venues—Colombo and Kandy.

Colombo Strikers, Dambulla Aura, Galle Titans, Jaffna Kings and B-Love Kandy will be the five teams fighting for the coveted title.

“I am highly confident that the Lanka Premier League 2023 is going to reach new heights in terms of competitiveness among teams and excitement among fans, thus elevating the tournament to a new level; hence, having a renowned Broadcaster like Star Sports take the tournament to the doorstep of a wider audience is highly welcome,” said Samantha Dodanwela, Tournament Director, LPL 2023.

“We welcome this exciting association with LPL. The league has witnessed thrilling action and a great fan base across the subcontinent and MENA region. With this association, the upcoming season will be able to reach a wider audience. We look forward to a great collaboration and a memorable experience for the fans,” said a Star Sports Spokesperson.

The tournament will be broadcasted live in India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Maldives, and MENA region including UAE.

