LPL 2023 Stars Miller, Hasaranga Reveal Cricket Techniques To Aspiring Youngsters

David Miller and Wanindu Hasaranga are running riot in the ongoing Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 with their remarkable performances.

National, August 14, 2023: David Miller and Wanindu Hasaranga are running riot in the ongoing Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 with their remarkable performances. Both the remarkable cricketers are known for their sublime skills which they are using to full effect in the tournament and now will be utilising to impart cricketing knowledge though IPG Pro Tip initiative, an initiative by IPG Group, the rights holders of the league.

Star LPL cricketers through the campaign called “Pro Tip” will impart cricketing knowledge to young players to up their game. These aspiring young cricketers from across Sri Lanka are sending questions as recorded videos asking their favourite player to help them overcome the various cricketing challenges they face while they are playing cricket.

Miller, known for his destructive pull shots, often puts bowlers in trouble in international cricket. The shot has worked for him in LPL 2023 as well where he is playing for Jaffna Kings.

He explained, “For me, the danger ball is the fuller ball. So, I set myself up for it and when I see the shorter ball I try to get into line. I try to play it down just to get some control of the speed and bounce. With the bottom hand, you want a full extension of the bat; just pretend that you’ve got a tennis racket and it’s almost playing a shot into the far right corner.”

“We aim to utilize the Lanka Premier League 2023 platform to give something back to the game. This initiative provides young, aspiring kids with a unique opportunity to connect with their cricketing idols and get answers from the stalwarts of the game. It’s a pure source of inspiration that will empower the next generation in Sri Lanka to dream big and pursue those dreams relentlessly,” said Anil Mohan Sankhdhar, Founder and CEO of IPG Group.

Hasaranga, on the other hand, revealed the right technique to bowl a googly that has got him a lot of wickets in the LPL 2023. “With googly, I try to use my grip well and pitch the ball in line with the wickets because that will enable me to either get an LBW or a clean bowled,” he commented,” stated the Sri Lankan all-rounder.

He further added, “If you watch my games, you may have noticed how I pitched the googly and how I get more wickets. I always try to pitch it in such a way that a batter is unable to play a stroke ensuring the ball doesn’t land too close to them, while keeping the ball in line with the stumps.”

IPG plans to utilise other top cricketers playing in the League like Galle Titans skipper Dasun Shanaka and Babar Azam as well to promote and impart cricketing knowledge to young budding cricketers of Sri Lanka.

