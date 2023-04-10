Home

LQ vs EVE Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode ECS Cyprus T10 2023 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Limassol Qalandars vs Everest, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Limassol’s Ypsonas Cricket Ground 3 PM IST April 10, Monday

Here is the FanCode ECS Cyprus T10 2023 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and LQ vs EVE Dream11 Team Prediction, LQ vs EVE Fantasy Cricket Prediction, LQ vs EVE Playing 11s FanCode ECS Cyprus T10 Series 2023, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Limassol Qalandars vs Everest, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS Cyprus T10 2023 Series.

LQ vs EVE Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

TOSS – The ECS Cyprus T10 2023 match toss between Limassol Qalandars and Everest will take place at 12.30 PM IST

Time – 1 PM IST, April 10, Monday.

Venue: Limassol’s Ypsonas Cricket Ground.

LQ vs EVE Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: R Jaishwal

Batters: M Fiaz, J Lasmal, N Munir(C)

Bowlers: A Shahi, J Bhatti, M Mohsin

All-Rounders: S Akthar, R Singh – I, A Waleed, M Farooq(vc)

LQ vs EVE Probable Playing XIs

Limassol Qalandars: A.Hussain (wk), V.Malhotra, M.Fiaz, N.Munir, H.Bilal, S.Khalid, P.Patel, R.Abdul, J.Bhatti, M.Mohsin, N.Ahmed-I

Everest: R.Jaishwal (wk), S.Pandit, B.Ranabhat, J.Lasmal, A.Dev, S.Akhtar, R.Singh-I, A.Shahi, B.Shah, M.Husain, B.Ghimire.

Disclaimer: India.com does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.

