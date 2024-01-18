By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
LQ vs MAR Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS Cyprus T10 2024 Fantasy Hints: Here is the ECS Cyprus T10 2024 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and LQ vs MAR Dream11 Team Prediction, LQ vs MAR Fantasy Cricket Prediction, LQ vs MAR Playing 11s ECS Cyprus T10 Series 2024, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Limassol Qalandars vs Markhor, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS Cyprus T10 2024 Series. LQ vs MAR Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS Cyprus T10 2024 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Limassol Qalandars vs Markhor, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Limassol’s Ypsonas Cricket Ground 12:15, 2:30 PM IST January 18, Thursday.
TOSS – The ECS Cyprus T10 2024 match toss between Limassol Qalandars and Markhor will take place at 11.45 PM IST
Time – Match 1 – 12:15 PM IST, Match 2 – 2:30 PM IST, January 18, Thursday.
Venue: Limassol’s Ypsonas Cricket Ground.
LQ sv MAR Dream11 Team
Wicket-Keeper: Muhammad Qasim
Batters: Nadeem Qamar, Sohail Ahmed, Numan Munir
All-rounders: Prashant Patel (c), Shah Khalid (vc), Awais Sulahri
Bowlers: Muhammad Mohsin, Muhammad Tajammal, Junaid Rehman, Muhammad Qamar
LQ vs MAR Probable Playing XIs
Limassol Qalandars: Muhammad Qasim(wk), Muhammad Huzaifa, Shayan Khan, Shah Khalid, Muhammad Mohsin, Sohail Ahmed, Numan Munir, Prashant Patel, Salman Khan, Junaid Rehman, Zulfiqar Talib
Markhor: Varun Malhotra(wk), Amir Sohail, Awais Sulahri, Abu Bakar Siddique, Tasawar Hussain, Nadeem Qamar, Babar Ayub, Salman Akram, Muhammad Qamar, Muhammad Tajammal, Rasab She
