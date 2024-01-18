Home

LQ vs MAR Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS Cyprus T10 2024 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Limassol Qalandars vs Markhor, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Limassol’s Ypsonas Cricket Ground 12:15 PM And 2:30 IST January 18, Thursday

Here is the ECS Cyprus T10 2024 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and LQ vs MAR Dream11 Team Prediction, LQ vs MAR Fantasy Cricket Prediction, LQ vs MAR Playing 11s ECS Cyprus T10 Series 2024, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Limassol Qalandars vs Markhor, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS Cyprus T10 2024 Series.

LQ vs MAR (credit: Twitter)

TOSS – The ECS Cyprus T10 2024 match toss between Limassol Qalandars and Markhor will take place at 11.45 PM IST

Time – Match 1 – 12:15 PM IST, Match 2 – 2:30 PM IST, January 18, Thursday.

Venue: Limassol’s Ypsonas Cricket Ground.

LQ sv MAR Dream11 Team

Wicket-Keeper: Muhammad Qasim

Batters: Nadeem Qamar, Sohail Ahmed, Numan Munir

All-rounders: Prashant Patel (c), Shah Khalid (vc), Awais Sulahri

Bowlers: Muhammad Mohsin, Muhammad Tajammal, Junaid Rehman, Muhammad Qamar

LQ vs MAR Probable Playing XIs

Limassol Qalandars: Muhammad Qasim(wk), Muhammad Huzaifa, Shayan Khan, Shah Khalid, Muhammad Mohsin, Sohail Ahmed, Numan Munir, Prashant Patel, Salman Khan, Junaid Rehman, Zulfiqar Talib

Markhor: Varun Malhotra(wk), Amir Sohail, Awais Sulahri, Abu Bakar Siddique, Tasawar Hussain, Nadeem Qamar, Babar Ayub, Salman Akram, Muhammad Qamar, Muhammad Tajammal, Rasab She

