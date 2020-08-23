Dream11 Team Prediction

Ligue 1, is a French professional league for men’s association football clubs. At the top of the French football league system, it is the country’s primary football competition. Also Read - DIJ vs ANG Dream11 Team Prediction Ligue 1 2020- Captain, Vice-captain And Fantasy Tips For Today's Dijon FCO vs Angers Football Match, Predicted XIs at 8:30 PM IST August 22

Nardi, Djiku, Caci, Lala, Adrien, Bellegarde, Boisgard, Diarra, Ajorque, Bozok, Wissa

SQUADS

Lorient (LRN): Paul Nardi, Mathieu Dreyer, Teddy Bartouche, Julien Laporte, Thomas Fontaine, Matthieu Saunier, Josue Homawoo, Vincent Le-Goff, Jeremy Morel, Houboulang Mendes, Jerome Hergault, Trevoh Chalobah, Laurent Abergel, Fabien Lemoine, Franklin Wadja, Enzo Le-Fee, Julien Ponceau, Jonathan Delaplace, Quentin Boisgard, Sylvain Marveaux, Mohamed Mara, Stephane Diarra, Yoane Wissa, Adrian Grbic, Pierre-Yves Hamel, Umut Bozok, Gaetan Courtet

Strasbourg (STS): Matz Sels, Bingorou Kamara, Eiji Kawashima, Mohamed Simakan, Alexander Djiku, Anthony Caci, Lamine Kone, Stefan Mitrovic, Ismail Aaneb, Lionel Carole, Kenny Lala, Cawdy Williams, Ibrahima Sissoko, Mahame Siby, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, Dmitri Lienard, Sanjin Prcic, Adrien Thomasson, Mehdi Chahiri, Adrien Lebeau, Benjamin Besic, Ludovic Ajorque, Lebo Mothiba, Majeed Waris, Kevin Zohi, Idriss Saadi, Lacine Keita

