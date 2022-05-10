LSG vs GT, IPL 2022 – Match 57: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain KL Rahul was visibly upset with the loss his side suffered against Gujarat Titans (GT) after restricting the opposition to a modest total of 144 in the first innings. LSG, being the happier of the two sides at the mid-innings break would have expected to win this match against GT at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune and seal their spot in the playoffs. Instead, they were bundled out for 82 as GT registered a thumping win by 62 runs.Also Read - Gujarat Titans Become First Team To Qualify For Playoffs In IPL 2022: A Look At Their Journey So Far & Matches Left

Reacting to the loss, Rahul said that restricting a team under 150 on any pitch is commendable and the bowlers did their job but they should have batted a lot better. Also Read - FULL Scorecard of Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans, IPL 2022 Highlights LSG vs GT, Recent Match Report

“It looked like a tricky wicket, that’s how it’s played here for the last 2 or 3 games that we have played here. We knew it was a low-scoring game, we knew it was a tricky and challenging pitch, we bowled really well. Restricting a team under 150 on any pitch is commendable and the bowlers did their job. We should have batted a lot better,” Rahul said at the post-match presentation ceremony. Also Read - Happy This Happened Now: Harsha Bhogle On Lucknow Super Giants Loss vs Gujarat Titans | IPL 2022

“Some poor shot selections, a run-out didn’t help, good learning for us, hopefully we can learn from a loss like this. Sometimes you need a little bit of a reminder to keep turning up every game and keep trying to do our best. These low totals, you want to make use of the powerplay,” he added.

“For me and Quinton, it was about getting the team off to a good start, not necessarily getting off to a 60-run powerplay but to get to at least 35 or 45 without losing too many wickets would have been an ideal. We knew the pitch was going to grip a bit and scoring runs after the powerplay might be a bit difficult. We took a couple of chances and that didn’t come off. We knew their spinners were going to be really difficult to score off. We have to find ways to score against good oppositions on tricky pitches. That’s something we need to learn and figure out,” Rahul signed off.

With that win, Gujarat Titans are now assured of a place in the playoffs of the IPL 2022 season.