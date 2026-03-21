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LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka, captain Rishabh Pant offer prayers at Ram Janmabhoomi ahead of IPL 2026 campaign opener against...

LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka, captain Rishabh Pant offer prayers at Ram Janmabhoomi ahead of IPL 2026 campaign opener against…

Lucknow Super Giants owner Sanjiv Goenka and captain Rishabh Pant visit Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya ahead of IPL 2026, seeking blessings for a successful season.

Sanjiv Goenka, Rishabh Pant offer prayers at Ram Janmabhoomi ahead of IPL 2026 (Source: X)

Ahead of the IPL 2026 season, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) owner Sanjiv Goenka along with captain Rishabh Pant paid a visit to the Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya. The visit was par of LSG’s pre-season activities, with the team seeking blessings ahead of the high-stakes IPL 2026 season.

Following their prayers at the temple, LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka spoke to ANI and said, “Offering prayers to Lord Ram is never enough, and with the IPL season about to begin, all the players offered prayers at the temple here… With Lord Ram’s blessings, everything falls into place.” Goenka and Pant were joined by key members of the LSG management as they offered their prayers at the temple.

Sanjiv Goenka and Rishabh Pant visit Ram Janmabhoomi along with key LSG members

“Dr. Sanjiv Goenka visits Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya along with captain Rishabh Pant and other members of the squad to receive blessings. JAI SHREE RAM,” LSG’s official handle wrote on X.

Dr. Sanjiv Goenka visits Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya along with captain Rishabh Pant and other members of the squad to receive blessings 🙏 JAI SHREE RAM pic.twitter.com/OdcNmcp0zV — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) March 21, 2026

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Earlier, Rishabh Pant discussed about team’s pre-season preparations and appreciated the appointment of Bharat Arun as LSG’s new bowling coach, highlighting the experience and expertise he brings to the squad ahead of IPL 2026.

“The camp with the fast bowlers has been fantastic. Bharat Arun sir, has come on board, and since he arrived, he has been adding a lot of value. We’ve had a lot of conversations about what I want from the bowlers and what he thinks he can add. The energy is pure. He is one of the best bowling coaches, and I have that trust, having worked with him when he was with the Indian cricket team.”

Pant further noted that Arun’s vast experience and strong connection with the bowlers will play a key role in boosting their confidence and enhancing overall performance.

“He brings that experience. The bowlers trust him and open up to him, which is exactly what you want from a bowling coach, adding value to the system. When we look back at last season, we felt we needed to add more to our bowling. He is definitely someone who can contribute a lot in that area, and I am really happy to have him.”

LSG will kick off their IPL 2026 campaign against Delhi Capitals

Rishabh Pant-led Lucknow Super Giants will kick off their IPL 2026 campaign against Delhi Capitals on April 1, followed by their matches against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 5, Kolkata Knight Riders on April 9 at the Eden Gardens and Gujarat Titans on April 12 at the Ekana Stadium.

Meanwhile, Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will face Sunrisers Hyderabad in the season opener at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

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