LSG vs CSK Indian Premier League 2022 Dream11 Team Prediction

LSG vs CSK, Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings Indian Premier League 2022 Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST Mar 31 Thursday:Also Read - IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians Hit The Nets With Sachin Tendulkar

Chennai Super Kings will welcome the return of star all-rounder Moeen Ali as they eye a much improved batting performance in the IPL clash against Lucknow Super Giants here on Thursday. Also Read - Watch Out: Actress Malaika Arora Snapped At Airport, Rahul Vaidya And Wife Disha Parmar Were Also Spotted

Both the teams come into the game after a loss in their respective opening matches. A common factor in their defeats were the failure of the top-order and they would be looking to correct that at the Brabourne Stadium. Also Read - IPL 2022, RCB vs KKR LIVE Score, Match 6: Royal Challengers Bangalore Win Toss, Opt to Bowl

It is still very early days in the two-month long IPL but the toss is already playing a significant role in the game’s outcome. With the second innings dew in mind, teams are preferring to put the opposition in.

The losses for CSK and LSG came after batting first at the Wankhede. Conditions are not expected to be very different at the nearby CCI ground with heavy dew likely to set in the second half of the game.

Lucknow skipper KL Rahul and star opener Quinton De Kock had a forgettable outing on Monday and they would be keen to get some runs under their belt. Rahul needs to lead from the front with the IPL presenting a big test for his captaincy skills.

TOSS: Indian Premier League 2022 toss between CSK vs LSG will take place at 7:00 PM IST – March 31

Time: 7.30 PM IST.

Venue: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

LSG vs CSK Dream11 Team

MS Dhoni, KL Rahul, Robin Uthappa, Deepak Hooda, Ruturaj Gaikwad(VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali(C), Ayush Badoni, Dwayne Bravo, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan

LSG vs CSK Probable Playing XI

Lucknow Super Giants: Evin Lewis, KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Krunal Pandya, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Dushmantha Chameera, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan

Chennai Super Kings: Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (wk), Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja (c), Adam Milne, Tushar Deshpande, Dwayne Bravo, Mitchell Santner

LSG vs CSK Squads

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (captain), Marcus Stoinis, Ravi Bishnoi, Quinton de Kock, Deepak Hooda, Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Mark Wood, Avesh Khan, Ankit Rajput, K Gowtham, Dushmanta Chameera, Shahbaz Nadeem, Manan Vohra, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Evin Lewis, Mayank Yadav, and Kyle Mayers.

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja (c), Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Dwayne Bravo, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Simarjeet Singh, Devon Conway, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Subhranshu Senapati, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, C Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Chris Jordan, K Bhagath Varma.