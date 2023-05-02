Lucknow vs Chennai Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

Lucknow vs Chennai Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2023, Match 45: Top Picks, Fantasy Tips, Captain, Playing 11s Today’s Match, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 7.30 PM IST, May 3, Wednesday
Lucknow vs Chennai Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2023, Match 45: Hit by injuries to skipper KL Rahul and seamer Jaydev Unadkat, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) would be wary of Chennai Super Kings’ ability to bounce back when the two sides face each other in an Indian Premier League match here on Wednesday. LSG would also be facing the heat after failing to chase down a meagre total of 126 in their own den, getting bundled out for just 108 in 19.5 overs by Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday. Rahul sustained injury on his right thigh during the match against RCB here on Monday, while Unadkat slipped badly while bowling at the nets, resulting to a nasty fall on Sunday. Here is the Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and LSG vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction, LSG vs CSK Fantasy Cricket Prediction, LSG vs CSK Playing 11s, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings, Fantasy Playing Tips. Lucknow vs Chennai Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2023, Match 45: Top Picks, Fantasy Tips, Captain, Playing 11s Today’s Match, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 7.30 PM IST, May 3, Wednesday.
Match Details
Match: LSG vs CSK, Match 45, IPL 2023
Date & Time: May 3, 3:30 PM IST
Venue: Ekana Sports Stadium, Lucknow.
LSG vs CSK Dream11 Team
Captain – Mahessh Theekshana
Vice-captain – Ravi Bishnoi
Wicketkeeper – Nicholas Pooran
Batters – Gaikwad, Conway, Mayers
All-rounders – Stoinis, Gowtham, Jadeja
Bowlers – Pathirana, Mishra.
LSG vs CSK Probable Playing XIs
Lucknow Super Giants: Ayush Badoni, Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Pooran, Gowtham, Naveen ul Haq, Amit Mishra, Bishnoi, Yash Thakur
Chennai Super Kings: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni, Jadeja, Theekshana, Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Singh
