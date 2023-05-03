Home

Sports

LSG Vs CSK, IPL 2023: Jonty Rhodes Helps Groundstaff Drag Covers After Rain Stops Play | WATCH VIDEO

LSG Vs CSK, IPL 2023: Jonty Rhodes Helps Groundstaff Drag Covers After Rain Stops Play | WATCH VIDEO

Lucknow Super Giants were 125/7 in 19.2 overs against Chennai Super Kings when the rain stopped play at the Ekana Stadium.

Jonty Rhodes is the fielding coach of Lucknow Super Giants. (Image: Twitter)

Lucknow: In a sweet gesture South African legend Jonty Rhodes helped the groundstaff in as they drag the covers at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Wednesday. The incident happened after the rain stopped play with just four balls left to complete the Lucknow Super Giants’ innings against Chennai Super Kings in the ongoing IPL 2023.

The rain gods first opened up before the toss resulting in 15-minute delay in the star of the game. It again came back strongly during the 20th over with LSG at 125/7. The drizzle stopped for a brief time giving everyone hopes of play resumption as the covers started to go off.

You may like to read

Jonty, who is LSG’s fielding coach, was out on the ground having a chat with his countrymate and team bowling caoch Morne Morkel at that time. However, the rain gods opened up heavily and the groundstaffs had to run again to bring the covers on.

.@JontyRhodes8 to the rescue 😃👌🏻 No shortage of assistance for the ground staff in Lucknow 😉#TATAIPL | #LSGvCSK pic.twitter.com/CGfT3dA94M — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 3, 2023

Reacting the same, the former South African ran towards the boundary ropes and helped the groundstaff drags the covers on, the video of which went viral on social media. However, the match was soon called off after that with both the teams sharing one point each.

Earlier, Ayush Badoni stood tall with his 59 not out after LSG were reeling at 44/5 in the 10th over. This is the first game of IPL 2023 that had to be called off midway due to rain. Badoni, smashed two fours and four sixes in his 33-ball knock.

With 11 points from 10 games, LSG and CSK are placed second and third on points table respectively. LSG (+0.639) have a better net runrate compared to CSK (+0.329).

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.